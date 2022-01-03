PROFESSIONAL TRAINERS of the Lowcountry

KATIE GIRARDI

CORE PILATES

At the core of Katie Girardi’s business is an atmosphere of acceptance backed by a team of confidence-building trainers. She started Core Pilates to embrace everyone and everybody, no matter your experience level. “This is a positive place to move your body and we want you to feel successful,” she said. Every instructor at the studio will tell you that pilates is more than just a workout; it’s a system and a lifestyle. While the studio does incorporate some aspects of yoga and personal training into their classes, the choreography and equipment is deeply rooted in foundational Pilates. Core Pilates proudly opened their new studio on New Orleans Road one year ago. “The heart of our studio is our instructors, who are all incredible,” she said. “We are like a family who holds deep care for anyone who walks through the door.”

31 NEW ORLEANS RD. STE A,

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

843.681.4267 // WORKTHATCORE.COM

JAMAL EDWARDS

HILTON HEAD DANCE THEATRE

From a young dancer to Ballet Master, Jamal Edwards has spent most of his life at the Hilton Head Dance Theatre. “Classical ballet is our core. We believe the training gives students a strong foundation for any style of dance,” he said. As a native of Hilton Head Island, Jamal has experienced Hilton Head Dance Theatre as a student and an instructor. In addition to Ballet Master, he is responsible for assisting with all performances as Resident Choreographer. “So much goes into performances like The Nutcracker or Terpsichore. It’s an opportunity for students to experience different styles of dance.” Jamal encourages dance at any age, which is why he offers an adult class for those interested in learning ballet and jazz. “Dance is such an essential skill. It teaches you the strength and discipline to stay focused in all areas of life,” he said.

24 PALMETTO BUSINESS PARK RD.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

843.785.5477 // HILTONHEADDANCE.COM

JAKE WITTMER

LAVA FITNESS

Jake Wittmer went to school for business management before realizing that fitness is his real passion. He’s spent the past dozen years training, four of which as LAVA’s Assistant Manager. “LAVA offers more than just an average gym’s cookie-cutter equipment and services,” he said. “We’re a truly comprehensive fitness facility.” Jake believes training clients has to begin with both a purpose and a goal. “Whatever my client is striving for is what we cater to best. Whether it’s weight loss or just looking better in the mirror, you have to start with a goal.” When it comes to his personal training journey, his goals have ranged from competing in a marathon to body building. Jake specializes in one-on-one training with occasional small group training.

811 WILLIAM HILTON PKWY.,

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

843.842.3225 // LAVA24.COM

LLUVIA ARCOS

LAVA FITNESS

For Lluvia Arcos, true wellness is not just a fitness routine, but a lifestyle. She strives to make her circuit-style HIIT classes just one aspect of healthy living. “Fitness is about more than physically taking care of your body,” she said. “It’s also about eating right and taking care of your mind.” Lluvia lives a plant-based lifestyle and encourages her clients to do the same, so they can nourish their bodies not just through exercise. She’s trained with LAVA since she was 18 years old; the clients and coworkers she’s met along the way feel like family. “We’re a tight-nit community at LAVA,” she said. “We all know each other well, so it’s important for us to always motivate one another and hold each other accountable.”

811 WILLIAM HILTON PKWY.,

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

843.842.3225 // LAVA24.COM

ARLEIGH THORP

LAVA FITNESS

As a California-native, Arleigh Thorp has found a new home in LAVA Fitness. She spends most of her time in group training, connecting with clients and trainers who now feel like family. “There’s a lot of socializing that goes on at LAVA, both in the gym and outside of it,” she said. “People are motivated to see their w orkout buddy, then go gr ab lunch after.” Her personal fitness philosophy is one that most people can relate to. “The clients I gravitate towards are the ones who maybe aren’t excited to work out, but know they need to. Even on the days we don’t want to exercise, it’s nice to be around people you enjoy, even if it’s just someone to complain with during an exercise routine.”

811 WILLIAM HILTON PKWY.,

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

843.842.3225 // LAVA24.COM

SAMMI BURNS

LAVA FITNESS

Hilton Head Island is a close community and for trainer Sammi Burns, the gym a t LAVA is an e xtension of that. “Coming into the gym and seeing the same people every day is what I look forward to most. Everyone is very close, from the clients to the staff,” she said. Sammi’s fitness philosophy is to train her clients for the every day, so they can stay fit for life. “Fitness is never a punishment, but a reward and a way to challenge your body. I help my clients live a pain-free lifestyle, so their e veryday activities are more enjoyable.” She’s driven by high-energy classes with upbeat music. “I always want to make sure everyone is having fun and staying motivated. We feed off each other’s energy.”

811 WILLIAM HILTON PKWY.,

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC 29928

843.842.3225 // LAVA24.COM