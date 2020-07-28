Beaufort Memorial Bluffton Primary Care Adds Family Medicine Doctor

Family medicine physician Rhonda Wallace, M.D., has joined Beaufort Memorial Bluffton Primary Care. Dr. Wallace recently completed the McLeod Family Residency Program in Florence, where she was chief resident. Dr. Wallace brings a wide variety of experience to the practice, having started her career as a cardiac care nurse and later working as a physician assistant in emergency and urgent care. The practice is located at 11 Arley Way in Bluffton.