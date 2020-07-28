Roc Dental Group Stays Safe During Pandemic

For decades, dentists have followed strict state and federal regulations that protect patients and staffx from epidemics that could have been devastating. The COVID-19 pandemic did not dramatically alter safety protocols in their offices, but it requires modifications. Dentists and their clinical teams are wearing N-95 masks, plastic face shields, and surgical gowns and caps to protect them from bioaerosols. Many have introduced high-suction devices that immediately collect the aerosols. ROC Dental Group also added surgically clean air purifiers that destroy infectious airborne particles, including viruses.