For decades, dentists have followed strict state and federal regulations that protect patients and staffx from epidemics that could have been devastating. The COVID-19 pandemic did not dramatically alter safety protocols in their offices, but it requires modifications. Dentists and their clinical teams are wearing N-95 masks, plastic face shields, and surgical gowns and caps to protect them from bioaerosols. Many have introduced high-suction devices that immediately collect the aerosols. ROC Dental Group also added surgically clean air purifiers that destroy infectious airborne particles, including viruses.
Roc Dental Group Stays Safe During Pandemic
