Memorial Health is First in Georgia to Use Robotic Systems and Earns Stroke Certification

Memorial Health is the first healthcare system in Georgia to use the ROSA Knee Robotic System for total knee-replacement surgeries. The technology helps the surgeon optimize accuracy and efficiency when planning and performing total knee-replacement procedures.
The hospital is also the first healthcare system in Georgia to offer robotic-assisted bronchoscopy for patients with lung nodules utilizing Auris Health’s Monarch Platform.
Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy allows for earlier detection of lung cancer with greater accuracy. Memorial Health also earned certification from DNV GL - Healthcare as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, reflecting the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events.