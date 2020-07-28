Beaufort Memorial Offers Robotic-assisted Knee Replacement Surgery

Beaufort Memorial Hospital, the first healthcare provider in the area to offer robotic-assisted hysterectomies, is using the advanced technology to customize and improve total knee replacements.
The cutting-edge Mako Robotic Arm-Assisted Surgery System allows orthopaedic surgeons to create a surgical plan unique to a patient’s anatomy, and then use the robotic arm to implant the components with greater precision.
The orthopaedic surgeons on the BMH medical staff trained to perform the surgery are Drs. Edward Blocker, Kevin Jones, Vandit Sardana and Leland Stoddard with Beaufort Memorial Orthopaedic Specialists, and Dr. Carson Sanders of Beaufort Sports & Spine Center.