Beauty Trends

The 2020 spirit of beauty is more inclusive than ever, from products and services that celebrate ageless beauty to those that pump up diversity. Make-up to hair, skincare and spa services are catering to all ethnicities, body types, skin tones and gender identities.

THE ENVIRONMENT TAKES CENTER STAGE

The ever-increasing focus on conscious capitalism has seen beauty giants such as L’Oréal and others commit to 100% eco-friendly packaging.

BEAUTY AND MENTAL HEALTH CONVERSATIONS CONVERGE

When it comes to wellness, with Google searches for ‘self-care’ having risen by 100% in the last five years, the normalization of conversations around mental health has been one of the biggest cultural phenomena of the last decade. Providers and brands will seek to offer moments of calm, sensorial experiences and products that support physical, mental and emotional well-being.

PROTECTING OUR SKIN MEANS MORE THAN SPF

Our skin is the main interface between our bodies and pollutants. If sun exposure is our skin’s No. 1 enemy, pollution is second. Anti-pollution skincare is no longer thought of as marketing, but a must.

GENERATION Z EMBRACES STEPS TO PREVENT AGING

Skincare has evolved past rejuvenation and ‘fixing’ to prevention and prejuvenation. Studies show that people ages 18-30 are increasingly skincare savvy, adopting serious routines earlier and seeking cosmetic procedures at an early age.