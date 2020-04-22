Skin in the game: Pinnacle Medical Group steps up to help during COVID-19



At Pinnacle Medical Group, Dr. Audrey Klenke, plastic surgeon and principal of Pinnacle Medical Group, and her staff have creatively expanded their services to support local hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis. To take some of the burden off emergency rooms, Pinnacle Medical group reached out to Beaufort Memorial, Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina Hospital to offer to treat minor skin injuries including lacerations (cuts that may require stitches) and burns.

“Our hope is to divert patients from the emergency room to our office in an effort to save the hospital beds, emergency personnel, and supplies available for potential COVID-19 patients,” Klenke said.Elective procedures at Pinnacle Medical Group are being rescheduled; dermatology, cosmetic and medical spa consultations are being offered via telehealth. Patients who have more serious issues such as skin cancer are still being seen in person.Laceration repair and minor skin-injury services are available at Pinnacle’s Bluffton office at 7 Mallet Way and Beaufort office at 1096 Ribaut Road.

Pinnacle Medical Group is the locally owned and operated parent company of Pinnacle Plastic Surgery, PURE Medical Spa and Beaufort Dermatology.