Seeking Wellness

Complementary medicine is a group of diagnostic and therapeutic disciplines that are used with conventional medicine, like the use of aromatherapy after surgery to help lessen a patient’s discomfort. Traditionally, complementary medicine hasn’t been taught or used in Western medical schools or hospitals, but some of its practices are increasingly being recommended by mainstream doctors.

Integrative medicine combines standard care with complementary or alternative medicine to treat diseases and ensure wellness of body, mind and spirit. And it’s growing in popularity.

Alternative medicine is used in place of conventional medicine — for example, turning to a special diet to treat cancer instead of undergoing surgery, radiation or chemotherapy. Alternative practices are generally not recognized by the medical community, and Western medical doctors usually don’t recommend them.

Alternative medicine can include dietary supplements, vitamins, herbal preparations, special teas, massage, magnet therapy and spiritual healing. Alternative medical systems have evolved apart from and often earlier than the conventional medical approach used in the United States.

Mind-body medicine uses a variety of techniques designed to enhance the mind’s capacity to affect bodily function and symptoms. However, some of these techniques have become mainstream — for example, patient support groups and cognitive-behavioral therapy. Other mind-body techniques are still considered nonconventional, including meditation, prayer, mental healing, and therapies that use creative outlets such as art, music, or dance.

Manipulative and body-based methods are based on movement of one or more parts of the body. Some examples include chiropractic or osteopathic manipulation and massage.

VET YOUR PRACTITIONER

When selecting a new practitioner, be prepared:

Gather information about each practitioner you are considering before making your first visit.

Ask questions about their credentials and practice: Where did they receive their training? What licenses or certifications do they have? How much will treatments cost?

Check with your insurer to see if the cost of treatment will be covered.

