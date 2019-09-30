Breast Cancer Briefs

This year, Pledge the Pink is renting out almost every accommodation on Fripp Island from Oct. 24-27 for the 1,500 participants and others affiliated with the event. The annual Beaufort County breast cancer research fundraiser — previously known as LoCo Motion — will include three 10-mile walks on successive mornings on Fripp, Hunting and Dataw islands followed by games, parties, giveaways and other events. Pledge the Pink is sold out, but volunteers are still needed. For more information, go to www.pledgethepink.com .

BRA PROJECT RETURNS

To benefit local breast cancer survivors and DragonBoat Beaufort, local students from Hilton Head Island High School, May River High School and Bluffton High School are custom-designing bras for the fifth annual Bra Project competition. In total, 10 bras will be selected.

A kickoff event will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at Pinnacle Plastic Surgery, 7 Mallet Way in Bluffton. The Bra Project, which was founded by Pinnacle, will then tour the Lowcountry for the entire month of October.

Locations include Tanger 1 Outlets, 1256 Fording Island Road, Bluffton; Breast Health Center Bluffton, 75 Baylor Drive, Suite 100; Pinnacle Plastic Surgery; and Thibault Gallery, 815 Bay St., Beaufort. Dates will be announced soon. Votes and donations will be collected for the public's favorite submission at each of the exhibit locations.

This year, local artists were invited to participate in a non-competitive portion of the project. The winner will be announced, and pieces will be auctioned off at the grand finale celebration, “The Bra Project: Bras and Bubbly,” which will be held at the Thibault Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com by searching "Bras and Bubbly." For more information, “Like” the event on Facebook or contact Melody Jones at mjones@pinnaclemd.com or 843-815-6699, ext. 1009.

PLAY TENNIS TO BENEFIT BREAST CANCER RESEARCH

Racquets for Research, a tennis benefit for breast cancer research where participants receive instruction and play with local tennis professionals, will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 6 at Palmetto Dunes tennis center on Hilton Head Island, followed by a wine and cheese happy hour at Alexander’s Restaurant & Wine Bar. The event is hosted by the U.S. Tennis Association of South Carolina, in conjunction with Tennis Association of Hilton Head and Public Tennis, Inc. All registration fees will be donated by Earlier.org, an organization focused on an earlier detection for breast cancer. Participants must be at least 21 years old. For more information, contact USTA South Carolina’s Sheryl McAlister at 803-781-2574, ext. 101, or go to www.sctennis.com/annualmeeting.