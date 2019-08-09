Why use a local pharmacy?

Local businesses provide jobs and are important drivers for healthy economic, social and business communities. Shopping and filling prescriptions with local pharmacies — some of which are composting pharmacies — have certain advantages over frequenting big chains and ordering prescriptions via mail order.

Here, experts from several local pharmacies discuss the benefits of shopping local.

You can build a relationship: “We feel the #1 reason is the relationship between our pharmacists and our patients. My brother and I have spent the last 32 years cultivating those relationships. Our father, who was a community independent pharmacist, taught us to treat people the way we would like to be treated — the golden rule — and offer a fair price. Our relationships are built on trust and caring. We know the vast majority of our patients by name. They know they can trust us with one of their most important things in their lives, their health. In a large chain, not only is it difficult to even talk to the pharmacist, the one who is there this week may not be the one there next week,” said David and Tim Burke of Burke’s Main Street Pharmacy.

Compounding can be personalized: “We provide custom compounded medications tailored to each individual patient. For example, if there is a need for a unique dosage, a dye-free or corn-free capsule, flavored suspension for children, or hot spot spray for pets, we meet that need,” said Dr. Wilhemina Fry of Stephens Compounding Pharmacy.

It’s good for the community: “We love to sponsor local events to raise money for tuberous sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and other needs. We also offer care packages to teachers at the beginning of the year and discounts to our hometown heroes on days that honor them. We participate in local events and have been able to collect supplies for Bluffton Self Help and other programs, such as hurricane relief items. As we grow, we continue to add donations and sponsorships,” said Cindy Ulmer of Ulmer Family Pharmacy & Wellness Center.





BURKE’S MAIN STREET PHARMACY

1101 Main St.

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

843-681-2622

www.burkespharmacy.com

ULMER FAMILY PHARMACY & WELLNESS CENTER

68 Bluffton Road, #6

Bluffton, SC 29910

843-704-4496

www.ulmerpharmacy.com

STEPHENS COMPOUNDING PHARMACY

60 Palmetto Parkway, Suite A

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

843-686-3040

www.scphhi.com