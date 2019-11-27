Christmas “Peekaboo” Cookies

These cookies are fun for children to make with adult help because decorations can be placed inside the circular “Peekaboo” opening in the top layer of the cookie. Young bakers also will learn to use a rolling pin. If possible, use a standing mixer with a flat beater attachment — the best attachment for making cookie dough. A wire whisk works best for lighter jobs like whipping cream and frothing egg whites. A dough hook works best for heavier jobs like pizza and pasta doughs.

1 stick + 1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla, lime or orange extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup of your favorite jelly

Parchment or wax paper

2” round cookie cutter

Decorations: gummy bears, sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350°. Using a large bowl and a standing mixer, beat butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in egg and vanilla extract and beat until well incorporated. Add flour, then beat until the dough forms. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a flat surface. Shape half the dough into a rectangular shape and place on the parchment paper. Place another sheet of parchment paper on top of the dough. Using a rolling pin, roll out until 1/8” thick. Press cookie cutter into dough and transfer cookies to a non-stick cookie sheet. Gather up emaining scraps and roll out until all dough is used. Repeat this process with the remaining half of the dough. Cut out or press a 1” icing tip into the center of the cookie (the “peekaboo” part). Transfer this batch to a second cookie sheet. Place both cookie sheets in the freezer for 5 minutes, then bake for 8-10 minutes, avoiding browning along the edges. Remove from oven, allow to cool for 3 minutes then transfer cookies to a cooling rack. Once completely cooled, place solid cookies on a serving platter. Spread each cookie with jam. Place cookies with “peekaboo” opening on top. Sprinkle the opening with decorations, then dust with confectioners’ sugar.