Merry Mini Meringues by Carrie Hirsch

There are two secrets to making successful meringues: egg whites won’t whip up if there is any moisture or residue at all on your equipment, so make sure everything is completely clean and dry. Also, take extra care when separating the egg yolks from the egg whites so that no yolk breaks and mixes with the egg whites – if this happens, make an omelet and start over!

3 egg whites

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

6 drops food coloring

Silver dragees (optional)

Parchment paper

Piping bags

Preheat oven to 225°. Chill the beaters and mixing bowl for 5 minutes in the freezer. Whip egg whites on high setting until frothy. Gradually beat in sugar and cream of tartar and continue beating until stiff and shiny. Beat in food coloring. Place meringue into a large piping bag. Pipe merengue into 2” rounds onto 2 cookie sheets lined with parchment paper, about 1” apart. (Meringues don’t expand while baking like cookies) Top each with a silver dragee. Bake for 30 minutes. Turn off the oven and allow meringues to remain in the oven until cooled completely (1-2 hours). Store meringues in a cool spot in an airtight container for 2-3 weeks.