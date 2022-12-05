A CUT ABOVE

OUR RECIPE FOR THE PERFECT PRIME RIB
By Anthony Garzilli
Prime rib makes for a fantastic holiday centerpiece. Delicious and hearty, the perfect prime rib will have everybody at the table happy.
Here are some tips for a savory holiday meal.
Serves: 8-10 people.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 sprigs of thyme
- 2 tablespoons black pepper
- 3-4 teaspoon salt
- 2-3 large garlic cloves
- 2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 1 8-pound prime rib roast
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
PERFECT PREP
- Refrigerate the prime rib overnight and let it come to room temperature for about two hours before cooking.
- Mix pepper, salt, garlic, rosemary (or thyme) in a bowl.
- Apply oil to all sides and then season the prime rib about two hours before cooking.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
ROASTING THE RIB
- Put the prime rib in a roasting pan bone side down (fat side up). If you have celery, carrots, or onion, place in the bottom of the pan before the prime rib.
- Cook the roast for 12-15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 325 degrees.
- Use a meat thermometer to test the prime rib after 30 minutes. A medium prime rib typically reads 130-135 degrees.
SERVE TO SATISFACTION
- When it has reached the proper temperature, remove the prime rib from the oven and place it on a platter. Let it rest for 25-30 minutes.
- As the roast sits, the temperature will rise about 10 degrees, to 140.
- Cut the strings that hold the prime rib and remove the ribs.
- Carve and enjoy.