A CUT ABOVE

OUR RECIPE FOR THE PERFECT PRIME RIB

By Anthony Garzilli

Prime rib makes for a fantastic holiday centerpiece. Delicious and hearty, the perfect prime rib will have everybody at the table happy. 

Here are some tips for a savory holiday meal.

Serves: 8-10 people.  

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 sprigs of thyme 
  • 2 tablespoons black pepper 
  • 3-4 teaspoon salt
  • 2-3 large garlic cloves
  • 2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary
  • 1 8-pound prime rib roast 
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

PERFECT PREP

  • Refrigerate the prime rib overnight and let it come to room temperature for about two hours before cooking. 
  • Mix pepper, salt, garlic, rosemary (or thyme) in a bowl. 
  • Apply oil to all sides and then season the prime rib about two hours before cooking. 
  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

ROASTING THE RIB 

  • Put the prime rib in a roasting pan bone side down (fat side up). If you have celery, carrots, or onion, place in the bottom of the pan before the prime rib.
  • Cook the roast for 12-15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 325 degrees. 
  • Use a meat thermometer to test the prime rib after 30 minutes. A medium prime rib typically reads 130-135 degrees. 

SERVE TO SATISFACTION

  • When it has reached the proper temperature, remove the prime rib from the oven and place it on a platter. Let it rest for 25-30 minutes. 
  • As the roast sits, the temperature will rise about 10 degrees, to 140. 
  • Cut the strings that hold the prime rib and remove the ribs. 
  • Carve and enjoy. 