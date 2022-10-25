RESTAURANT NEWS November 2022

PARIS BAGUETTE DEBUTS ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND The food scene on Hilton Head Island welcomed Paris Baguette this summer. The menu includes freshly baked baguettes and loaves, pastries and doughnuts and cakes. Also offered are salads, sandwiches and coffees and seasonal beverages. Located in Port Royal Plaza, Paris Baguette also provides catering options. It has 99 locations in the United States. The Hilton Head spot is the first in South Carolina.

DINING-MUSIC VENUE LAUNCHES

Kind of Blue, a restaurant and music venue, recently opened on the island. Located at Dunnagan’s Alley, the goal is to combine food and drinks with high-end entertainment. Established by partners Sterlin Colvin, Graeme Tosh, and Stephen Connolly, Kind of Blue offers a variety of dishes including jambalaya pasta and salmon and shrimp. An eclectic mix of jazz and blues music is featured daily.

JAPANESE RESTAURANT OPENS

JINYA Ramen Bar has opened at Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island. The restaurant includes ramen dishes featuring a balance of noodles with thick, rich broth. Toppings include tender pork chashu, perfectly cooked and seasoned poached eggs and shrimp wanton. The Hilton Head location marks JINYA Ramen Bar’s debut in South Carolina.

NEW FOOD ON THE NORTH END

Celeste Coastal Cuisine has opened on Hilton Head Island. Located at Hatton Place, the eatery is named in honor of the French Cajun matriarch chef of the Nightingale family. The menu includes jambalaya, crawfish, New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, steamed lobster, prime rib and scallops and a collection of wines. Dessert includes Crème Brule. There’s a stage for live music.

CORNER PERK ADDING HILTON HEAD LOCATION

A Bluffton mainstay has expanded to the island. Corner Perk plans to open on Hilton Head Island in early 2023. Owner Josh Cooke said on the coffeehouse’s Facebook page that it has leased the corner of the Publix complex near Indigo Run next to New York City Pizza. “We’re looking forward to offering Islanders a place to meet up with friends or business partners, read the paper, grab a quick drink while you shop, draw, write a book, journal, plan their next business move or investment, take the kids, have a first date or get engaged (and of course excellent drinks and food),” the post said. Corner Perk also has spots in Bluffton and Port Royal.

EATERY SET TO OPEN IN BLUFFTON

Jake Higgins, owner of Highway 21 Drive-In, said he’s acquired Stir Crazy of Bluffton. The eatery is located next to Best Buy off Fording Island Road. “Stir Crazy is a gem if you like authentic Asian-inspired foods that gives you the choice of culture in a chill but classy environment,” Higgins said.