Signature Dishes

The Lowcountry is filled with plentiful food choices. Each restaurant is unique, with its own special dishes. Here’s are some of our favorite meals from some of the Lowcountry’s finest establishments.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Aunt Chilada’s Easy Street Cafe

Enjoy the ultimate chimichanga at Aunt Chilada’s. It might be a traditional dish, but it’s far from ordinary. Deep-fried chimichanga loaded with grilled steak, grilled chicken, rice, black beans, guacamole and salsa, on a sizzling bed of peppers and onions, with queso blanco. 843-785-7700 or auntchiladashhi.com.

Big Jim’s

Barbecue at Big Jim’s is as good as it gets. The prime rib sandwich is delicious: Shaved prime rib, cheddar cheese, crispy onions and horseradish cream on a hoagie, served with au jus. Terrific. 866-420-4478 or BigJimsBBQCatering.com.

British Open Pub

Authentic English food is at its finest, British Open Pub puts forth outstanding English-style fish and chips. Nine ounces of fresh cod loin, dipped in lager batter and fried golden brown, served with Brew City fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. Yum. 843-686-6736 or britishopenpubhhi.com.

CharBar Co

CharBar selects the perfect beef blend, which is then house ground into a hand-formed patty and infused with Charbar’s secret seasoning. Their burgers are char-grilled over an open flame, built with the crafted combination of premium toppings resting on a lightly toasted and seasoned bun. 843-785-2427 or charbarhhi.com.

Carolina Crab Company

Home of “THE” Carolina Crab Cake, which will have you planning your second visit immediately following your first bite. Enjoy a lump blue crab cake, with pickled okra and a signature aioli. 843-842-2016 or carolinacrabco.com.

Carolina Coffee & Crumbs

They serve delicious smoothies and an assortment of sandwiches, but the Classic sticky buns — topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and nuts — are fantastic. 843-342-4800 or carolinacoffeehhi.com.

Charlie’s Coastal Bistro

Charlie’s is the place for good food and unforgettable memories all enjoyed in a quaint French country atmosphere. You’ll never forget the sea scallops, seared with prosciutto rosemary cream.

Catch 22

Their beef is hand selected and cut in- house. We love the 8-ounce prime filet mignon, which is served with parmesan risotto, asparagus and a delightful house made fresh herb butter. 843-785-6261 or catch22hhi.com.

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

This unique, all-you-can eat “Churrascaria” includes 16 USDA prime cuts of beef, chicken, pork and lamb. If you like meat, this is your place. The many selections include leg of lamb, pork parmesan and filet mignon wrapped in bacon. 843-715-3565 or cowboybraziliansteakhouse.com.

Crane's Tavern and Steakhouse

Crane’s serves only USDA Prime-grade steaks including Ribe ye and filet mignon among its choices. The succulent Stock Yard selections are served with a choice of mashed potatoes, French fries or scalloped potatoes and a choice of creamed spinach or the chef’s vegetable du jour. 843-341-2333 or cranestavern.com.

Delisheeyo

The Buddha Bowls, consisting of steamed grain and healthy toppings of your choice, are a no-doubt favorite of the regulars. Options include bowls with lentils and quinoa and others with fruits, avocado or granola. Try any of their healthy and delicious bowls. 843-785-3633 or delisheeyo.com.

FISH Casual Coastal Seafood

The finest fried shrimp baskets are found here. FISH uses a “secret” house blend of “awesome stuff” for a crispy crust. Baskets served with slaw, fries and hush puppies. 843-342-3474 or gofishhhi.com.

Fish Camp

Offering Southern classics and regional classics. Don’t miss the roasted flounder which features spinach, crab meat, lemon beurre blanc, goat cheese chive risotto, and seasonal vegetables. 843-842-2267 or fishcamphhi.com.

Hinchey’s

Their fried grouper sandwich is an area favorite — no question. Delicious grouper lightly dipped in Hinchey’s own special beer batter and fried until golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. 843-686-5959 or hincheys.com.

HINOKI

World-class sushi at its finest. HINOKI offers creative sushi rolls from its popular sushi bar. The choice of sushi rolls is plentiful, with 30 options on the menu. 843-785-9800 or hinokihhi.com.

Island Bagel & Deli

New York-style bagels are their thing and one of the more popular items is the breakfast sandwich — it’s not to be missed. Served with cream cheese, lox and red onion on your choice of bagel (16 flavors available).

Holy Tequila

Holy Tequila blends new American flavors with original recipes to deliver the authentic cuisine of Mexico with a twist. Their gourmet tacos are sublime. The tacos offer a choice of freshly made corn tortillas or flour tortillas. Turn your favorite taco into a bowl, with cilantro rice and black beans. 843-681-8226 or holytequila.com.

It’s Greek to Me

Enjoy a little taste of genuine Greek cuisine by enjoying their gyros: Herbed ground lamb and beef cooked on a rotisserie, wrapped in pita with tzatziki, tomato and onion. A tasty classic. 843-842-4033 or itsgreektomehhi.com.

JANE Bistro & Bar

Salads are a staple here, and the toasted pecan cranberry chicken salad is a must. Enjoy mixed greens, seasonal fruit, artisan bread and sweet dressing. 843-686-5696 or janehhi.com.

Lucky Rooster

Good old-fashioned Southern goodness is captured in the roasted chicken dish. Enjoy a skillet-roasted chicken breast, with haricot verts, buttermilk mashed potatoes, finished with roasted chicken veloute. 843-715-3215 or luckyroosterhhi.com.

NUNZIO Restaurant + BAR

A menu that features traditional and innovative seafood dishes, their linguine dish is fantastic. The Linguine Adriatica is linguine with assorted seafood and shellfish, San Marzano tomato, garlic and white wine. Delicious. 843-715-2172 or nunziohhi.com.

OMBRA

Among the top choices for fine Italian dining, OMBRA serves a delicious seared veal chop, served with seasonal mushrooms, black truffle red wine sauce. 843-842-5505 or ombrahhi.com.

Old Oyster Factory

Take in stunning views of the Lowcountry on Broad Creek while enjoying a filling fried seafood platter. Flounder, oysters, shrimp, French fries and coleslaw make for a great entrée. 843-682-6040 or oldoysterfactory.com.

Phillys Cafe & Deli

A favorite lunchtime spot for locals and visitors, their cheesesteaks are hearty, and custom made. The Broad Street includes steak, grilled onions and provolone cheese. Other options include green bell peppers. Each of the several cheesesteak options are worth a try. 843-785-9966 or orderphillyscafe.com.

Reilley’s Grill & Bar

Reilley's serves sizzling steaks, fresh seafood, and pub sandwiches, but not to be overlooked is the cottage pie. This is ground chuck seasoned with onions in brown gravy topped with peas, whipped potatoes and cheddar cheese. Also try the chicken pot pie. 843-842-4414 or www.reilleyshiltonhead.com.

Santa Fe Café

Nothing is more representative of this favorite locals’ eatery than a bowl of painted desert soup. Made from red pepper, corn, Mexican cream and mole, it’s a feast for the eyes and palate. 843-785-3838 or santafehhi.com.

Stack’s Pancakes

There are many favorites on the breakfast menu, but the Crème Brule French Toast is right at the top. Bakery-fresh French-style bread soaked in cream, vanilla and orange liqueur, grilled and topped with Crème Brule and caramel sauces. 843-341-3347 or stackshh.com.

Street Meet

The place to go for some of the best bar food, their hot dogs are not to be missed. Enjoy a Hofmann’s German Frank, Nathan’s Famous, bratwurst or a veggie dog. 843-842-2570 or streetmeethhi.com.

The Crazy Crab

The menu, derived from Lowcountry recipes, features a Lowcountry Shrimp Boil, a traditional favorite. Featuring red potatoes, smoked sausage and corn on the cob. 843-681-5021 (Jarvis Creek), 843-363-2722 (Harbour Town) or thecrazycrab.com.

The Sandbar Beach Eats

The Sandbar Beach Eats invites beach goers, flip-flop wearers and locals who prefer loafers to enjoy a variety of dishes, including its smoked Salmon BLT. Honey-smoked salmon with Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade honey mayo. Served with French fries. 843-342-7263 or sandbarhhi.com.

HILTON HEAD & BLUFFTON

Chow Daddy’s

Offering a wide variety of unique items, Chow Daddy’s serves top-notch tacos. From fried chicken and grilled shrimp to smoked pork, these are some of the tastiest tacos around. 843-890-2139 or chowdaddys.com.

Local Pie

Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza at its best. Truly being “local” is the core of Local Pie, which brings the highest quality, regionally sourced ingredients to its house-made pies. Enjoy “classic” pies or try a specialty such as Buffalo Bacon. 843-837-7437 or localpie.com.

Truffles Café

Be sure to try the signature chicken pot pie. A favorite of many, this dish is made with tender breast meat, carrots, mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, broccoli, sweet green peas, and homemade white wine cream sauce, with a flakey puff pastry. 843-627-2287 or trufflescafe.com.

BLUFFTON

British Open Pub

Authentic English food is at its finest, British Open Pub puts forth outstanding English-style fish and chips. Wednesday night's Prime Rib dinner is not to be missed. Make reservations. 843-508-6182 or britishopenpubhhi.com.

Craft Kitchen

Each bite is crafted with care at Craft Kitchen and it’s apparent there is plenty of care put into the fried chicken sandwich, which includes green olive pimento cheese, pickles and ranch, on a brioche bun. Served with fries. 843-815-7755 or craftkitchen.online

JVZ BONEZ Americana Bar and Grill

Chicken wings are their thing. Enjoy six to 20 wings, bone-in or boneless and 14 different sauces. 843-757-9121 or visit the Facebook page.

River House

An exquisite menu includes a North Carolina Rainbow Trout. A seasonal favorite, the smoked trout roe is served with Nueske's bacon, PX sherry butter and marble potatoes. 855-264-8705 or montagehotels.com/palmettobluff/river-house/