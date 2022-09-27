It's Island Time

The Lowcountry continues to be a source of inspiration and creativity, as Burnt Church Distillery has launched a new line of satisfying cocktails.

“The area that we live in —we have the beach, we have pools, we have boating – it’s a fun, creative space,” co-founder and director of innovation Sean Watterson said at a recent event promoting the new beverages.

Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery have launched Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages, which are currently available in three flavors: Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic.

Distillery Founders Billy and Sean Watterson spent the last 16 months perfecting the initial recipes.

“Island Time is a tribute to the flavors of the Lowcountry region and the craft spirits so expertly made at the Distillery,” CEO of Watterson Brands and Burnt Church Distillery co-founder Billy Watterson said in a new release. “Inspired by feelings reminiscent of an island vacation and the notes of our favorite cocktails, we wanted to create a product that transports your experience. “The result is an island state of mind in a can, accessible wherever you are.”

Island Time cocktails include all natural flavors and use high-quality, distilled spirits instead of malted alcohol.

“We challenge our master distillers and mixologists to create beverages with flavors to delight the senses every day. We hope that our customers will close their eyes and imagine themselves on whatever shore, beach, peak, bluff or destination that is the most meaningful to them, pause reality and get on island time,” Sean Watterson said in a news release.

The 12-ounce canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery. Soon they will be offered wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.

The public is invited to an island-themed celebration 4-7 p.m. Oct. 23. The family-inclusive event is free and will feature food, games, a steel drum band, yacht rock, an “island attire” competition, giveaways, and Island Time samples to those aged 21 years and older.