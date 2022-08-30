Sports Bites in the Lowcountry

The baseball season is in its home stretch and football season is underway. There’s no better way to enjoy all the action than hanging out with friends, enjoying a fun meal, and watching the games. Here are just some of the best places in the Lowcountry to enjoy sports and grab a bite.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND

British Open Pub

Family-friendly pub style restaurants featuring authentic English food with additional American favorites and certified Angus beef. A great place to watch golf or your favorite soccer match. 843 686-6736 or britishopenpubhhi.com.

Callahan’s Sports Bar and Grill

A New Orleans Road mainstay that features 27 TVs, with a 10-foot big screen television. Watch all sports and play some pool. 843-686-7665 or find them on Facebook.

Captain Woody’s

Grab a seat on the outside deck, inside, or just belly up to the bar and enjoy a casual awesome meal. Stop by and root for whichever is your home team. 843-785-2400 or captainwoodys.com.

Club Seats Grille

A North End pizzeria and sports bar with plenty of TVs, pool tables, hand-tossed pizza and award-winning wings. 843-363-2582 or cheapseatsrestaurantgroup.com.

CocoNutz Sportz Bar

A fantastic sports-viewing experience includes 23 large HD TVs, a large projection screen and video games and billiards. The menu includes steaks, seafood, pizza and wings. Located inside Hilton Head Island Beach and Tennis Resort. 843-842-0043 or Hhibeachandtennis.com/dining/

Hickory Tavern Hilton Head

A favorite at Shelter Cove, this social gathering spot is perfect for lunch, happy hour, late night, parties, and game days. Great food, cold beer and a shared passion for sports. 843-802-0010 or thehickorytavern.com.

Hinchey’s Chicago Bar & Grill

Fans of all sports and teams are invited, but Chicago is always the home team. Hinchey’s Chicago Bar & Grill aims to make locals and visitors feel at home. There’s sports memorabilia and a menu that includes chicken wings, salads and about 20 different sandwiches. 843-686-5959 or Hincheys.com.

JVZ BONEZ Americana Bar and Grill

This sports bar (in a 4,500-square-foot space) has more than 25 televisions and indoor and outdoor seating. Watch sports while enjoying wings, burgers and pizza. 843-757-9121 or visit the Facebook page.

Local Pie

True Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza. Enjoy homemade pies with their regionally sourced ingredients. Local Pie offers a wonderful sense of community. Sit at the outside bar and watch all the action. 843-842-7437 or localpie.com.

Mangiamo's

The motto says it all: Pizza, Pasta and Pigskin. Mangiamo's specializes in pizza, pasta and wings. Catch your favorite team on one of its big-screen TVs. Mangiamo's is a home away from home for The Ohio State Buckeyes. 843-682-2444 or hhipizza.com.

One Hot Mama’s

You’ll become a fan after just one bite of the baby-back ribs. Try burgers, wraps and three-combo platters. Enjoy checking out all the games. 843-682-6262 or Onehotmamas.com.

Reilley’s Grill & Bar

Since 1982, Reilley’s Bar & Grill has served sizzling steaks, seafood, pasta and sandwiches. The family-friendly atmosphere offers a variety of TVs, which has helped it be considered one of the area’s best sports bars. 843-842-4414 or reilleyshiltonhead.com.

Rockfish Seafood & Steaks

Fresh, local, authentic seafood and steaks accompanied by scratch cocktails and craft beer in a fun, beach-vibe atmosphere with all the sports, live music, and good times anyone could ask for. Featuring a new menu and vibe. 843-689-2662 or rockfishhhi.com.

Skull Creek Boathouse

Located on the banks of Skull Creek, the Boathouse offers breathtaking views and fabulous food and drinks. Enjoy the beer garden; you will be entranced with a sunset brew while you let the kids enjoy the play area outside. Start your football Sundays with brunch here. 843-681-3663 or skullcreekboathouse.com.

Street Meet

Enjoy a home-away-from-home style experience. The owners are diehard fans of the Cleveland Browns and with the Cleveland Brown Backer Tracker app, fans can watch the game and meet old and new friends. All sports fans are welcome to enjoy wings, fish and chips and seafood. 843-842-2570 or streetmeethhi.com.

The Black Marlin Bayside Grill

Offering a fresh selection of fresh, delicious hand-cut steaks, The Black Marlin is home of the Hurricane Bar where you can enjoy your favorite sporting event. 843-785-4950 or blackmarlinhhi.com.

The Frosty Frog Café

A chill vibe with renowned daiquiris and delicious pizza and sandwiches. The Frosty Frog is a relaxing spot to watch the game and enjoy being steps from the beach. 843-686-3764 or frostyfrog.com.

The Smokehouse

Enjoy award-winning barbecue and ribs, wings, and chili. Watch your favorite sporting event on an assortment of big-screen TVs. 843-842-4227 or smokehousehhi.com.

Top Dawg Tavern

The perfect place to grab a bite to eat, have a drink, and enjoy time together with friends and family. They have a full bar and TVs throughout the restaurant, including a jumbo projection screen for all the big events. 843-785-5600 or topdawgtavern.com.

Wild Wing Cafe

The go-to place for chicken wings, burgers, and unique fried creations that’ll make your mouth water. Live music from local DJs and bands nearly every weekend. Catch any big game whatever the season on the big screens. 843-785-9464 or wildwingcafe.com.

XO Sports & Spirits

After a relaxing day at the beach or pool, enjoy the best local flavors while you take in a game at XO Sports & Spirits located at the Omni Oceanfront Resort. There’s an extensive drink menu and state-of-the-art televisions for the sports enthusiast and those looking for an authentic taste of the island. 843-842-8000 or omnihotels.com/hotels/hilton-head.

BLUFFTON

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wings, chicken tenders, burgers and plenty of TVs to watch all the action. Buffalo Wild Wings is a fantastic place to watch the game, have a cold beer and eat some great food. 843-757-9404 or Buffalowildwings.com.

British Open Pub

Family-friendly pub style restaurants featuring authentic English food with additional American favorites and certified Angus beef. British Open Pub is a great place to watch golf or your favorite soccer match. 843-815-6736 or britishopenpubhhi.com.

Captain Woody’s

Grab a seat at the rooftop deck, inside, or just belly up to the bar and enjoy a casual awesome meal. Stop by and root for whichever is your home team. 843-757-6222 or captainwoodys.com.

Cheap Seats Tavern 2

The perfect place to enjoy food and drinks at the outside bar — or play pool. Cheap Seats Tavern 2 has APA- sanctioned pool leagues three nights a week. 843-837-3287 or cheapseatsrestaurantgroup.com.

Katie O'Donald’s

This Irish pub is celebrating 25 years in business. Fantastic food, drinks and fellowship. Plenty of screens to watch the big game. 843-815-5555 or katieodonalds.com.

Kelly's Tavern

Known for its "hometown" comfortable atmosphere with local and new friends daily, it boasts of having the longest bar in the Lowcountry. Play pool and watch all the game-day action. 843-837-3353 or find them on Facebook.

Okatie Ale House

Enjoy a unique dining experience with a full menu and bar, music. Great atmosphere for entertainment. 843-706-2537 or okatiealehouse.com.

One Hot Mama’s

You’ll become a fan after just one bite of the baby-back ribs. Try burgers, wraps and three-combo platters. Enjoy checking out all the games. 843-682-6262 or Onehotmamas.com.

R Bar & Grill

A favorite hangout for locals, this is the place to be if you are a Buffalo Bills fan. With 19 TVs and two projection screens they have every game on all the time, including most NBA, NHL and MLB games. 843-757-7264 or rbarbluffton.com.

SOUTHERN BARREL

Sports and craft beer are the perfect combination. Big screen TVs ensure you don’t miss any of the action. Sports trivia night is a welcomed addition. 843-837-2337 or find them on Facebook.

Station 300

This bowling spot includes a grill, full bar and tons of arcade games. Join a league or just have fun with friends and watch the sports action. 843-815-2695 or station300bluffton.com.

Tailgators Bar & Grille

Chill in the lounge with billiards, darts and shuffleboard. Locals love the indoor, outdoor and to-go dining. Enjoy fresh, flavorful food and watch the big game in an atmosphere that's fun and friendly. 843-645-2337 or tailgatorsbarandgrille.com.

The Turn Grill

From double patty burgers to big dinner salads and special evening entrees, there’s something for everyone. There are 21 televisions and outdoor, covered patio seating with fans, heaters, and three TVs. 843-815-9444 or theturngrill.com.

Wild Wing Cafe

The go-to place for chicken wings, burgers, and unique fried creations that’ll make your mouth water. Live music from local DJs and bands nearly every weekend. Catch any big game whatever the season on the big screens. 843-837-9453 or wildwingcafe.com.





