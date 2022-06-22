Let's Dock & Dine

There’s nothing more relaxing than a day on the water with friends and family. But after a fun time on your boat, it’s time to unwind and grab a bite to eat. We’ve compiled a guide to many dock-and-dine locations in the Lowcountry. Tie up and enjoy a meal.

HILTON HEAD HARBOUR MARINA:

SUNSET GRILLE

SunsetGrilleHHI.com

Named Garden & Gun Magazine's Best Bloody Mary in the South, this fine-dining restaurant was established in 1996 by Linda and Hugh Lockman. It is consistently recognized as one of Hilton Head Island’s best kept secrets and offers one of the best sunset and water views on HHI. Located at the Hilton Head Harbor Marina on the Intracoastal Waterway and overlooking Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge.

BOATHOUSE DOCK:

HUDSON'S SEAFOOD HOUSE ON THE DOCKS

hudsonsonthedocks.com

Extraordinary waterfront views for a truly special Lowcountry dining experience. Hudson’s uses one of only two remaining local fishing fleets on HHI to bring in fresh-caught seafood straight to their docks and to your table. Lunch, dinner, brunch, kids. They seat on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations or call ahead accepted.

SKULL CREEK BOATHOUSE

skullcreekboathouse.com

Located on the banks of Skull Creek, the Boathouse offers breathtaking views and fabulous food and drinks. Featuring market-fresh fish, exceptional seafood and fantastic offerings from their in-house sushi bar. It also offers land-lover fare. Dine in or out on the patio.

SKULL CREEK DOCKSIDE

docksidehhi.com

Enjoy the breathtaking views of Hilton Head Island and Skull Creek in a family-friendly environment. Menu items include premium seafood, prime steaks and daily specials as well as extensive wine selections. The restaurant, which resembles an old-style river house, is full of authentic architecture, reclaimed wood and nautical accents that leave you feeling like you’ve stepped into a Melville novel.

BROAD CREEK MARINA:

FISHCAMP on Broad Creek

fishcamphhi.com

Convivial venue featuring southern-style seafood in a cabin-like space with a patio and a fire pit. Dine-in, takeout or delivery. Enjoy lunch, brunch or dinner and you’ll be treated to a taste of Lowcountry living in a historic waterfront setting. Backyard games for the kids, and a pet-friendly patio overlooks incredible sunset views.

UP THE CREEK PUB & GRILL

upthecreekpubandgrill.com

Where casual waterfront dining is yours to enjoy. Their deck overlooks the water, Lowcountry marshes and the daily parade of boats. Relaxed bar with a waterfront deck; offering burgers and casual seafood dishes. Plus there's live music.

PALMETTO BAY MARINA:

BLACK MARLIN

blackmarlinhhi.com

Lively waterfront joint serving fresh seafood in a relaxed setting with ample outdoor seating. Opened in 2006, it offers a great selection of fresh seafood, delicious hand-cut steaks and is home of the hurricane bar. Dine inside or outside on the expansive covered patio.

CAROLINA CRAB COMPANY

carolinacrabco.com

The home of the Carolina Crab Cake. Located in Palmetto Bay Marina, it offers excellent seafood in one of the original fishing marinas of Hilton Head. A cozy and intimate restaurant brings tasty food at an affordable price. The menu offers an array of seafood, from light to healthy to Southern-fried.

PALMETTO BAY SUNRISE CAFÉ

palmettobaysunrisecafe.com

Local favorite for 20 years. A casual café, open for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Breakfast served all day with favorites like biscuits n’ gravy, quiche, stuffed French toast, crab cake Eggs Benedict and breakfast burrito with homemade salsa. Full bar and regularly changing menu.

SHELTER COVE MARINA:

TOP DAWG TAVERN

topdawgtavern.com

Top Dawg Tavern's menu offers fresh, high-quality food at an affordable price. They offer a lot of variety, sure to please everyone.

ELA’S ON THE WATER

elasgrille.com

Southern-influenced seafood and steaks in an upscale bistro accented with local art and harbor views. Award-winning waterfront restaurant featuring exceptional water views, fresh- catch seafood, prime-cut steaks and a sophisticated atmosphere.

HILTON HEAD SOCIAL BAKERY

hiltonheadsocialbakery.com

Low-key, counter-serve outpost for authentic French baked goods, breads and sweets plus coffee drinks. A wonderful selection of savory pasties including brioche, warm flaky croissants, cookies and bread. They make all-natural, baked items daily from scratch. Features an open-style coffee selection offering fair-trade organic coffee and tea as well as specialty coffee drinks.

THE OTHER SISTER’S WINE BAR

toswinebarsc.com

Sits on the waterfront tucked in Shelter Cove Harbour. Choose from a variety of selected local and imported wines. Daily tastings, wine by the glass as well as gourmet meat and cheese plates, tapas, salads, sandwiches and house-made desserts and more.

SAN MIGUELS

sanmiguels.com

Mexican on the marina. Serving fresh, authentic Mexican food to islanders and visitors since 1977. Eat in or dine out by the water and enjoy live music on the deck.

Lauded for its burritos and margaritas. Waterfront views of Shelter Cove Harbour.

SCOTT’S FISH MARKET

scottsfishmarket.com

Located directly on the waterfront of Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, Scott’s Fish Market Restaurant & Bar has served the freshest seafood, hand-cut steaks, homemade pastas, creative salads, sandwiches and desserts for more than 30 years.

Indoor and outdoor seating. Seafood and grill items with island spice served in a marina-side spot with a sprawling outdoor deck.

Bistro 17

bistro17sheltercove.com

Bistro 17 brings its Country French cuisine to Hilton Head. From Brittany and Normandy in the north, via the Loire, Burgundy and the Auvergne to the Pyrenees and Provence in the south, the cooking of regional France is justly renowned for the quality of its ingredients, the delicious dishes created from them and the infinite variety of local wines to accompany them.

HARBOUR TOWN:

CQ’S RESTAURANT

cqsrestaurant.com

Upscale seafood-focused American cooking with regional ingredients served in a charming house. CQ's was the first building to grace Harbour Town's landscape and was designed by Ralph Ballantine in 1970.

THE CRAZY CRAB-HARBOUR TOWN

thecrazycrab.com

Whether you’re there for a tour, to visit the lighthouse, see the boats, or listen to music, the Crazy Crab is there to serve you fabulous seafood and cocktails.

QUARTERDECK

quarterdeckhhi.com

Waterfront dining located next to the Sea Pines Resort’s iconic Harbour Town Lighthouse and overlooking Calibogue Sound. Quarterdeck offers breathtaking sunsets, an enticing menu and views of the famous 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links.

HARBOURSIDE

seapines.com

Set near Hilton Head Island’s famed Liberty Oak overlooking the Harbour Town Yacht basin, this outdoor eatery serves up steamer favorites like snow crab legs and peel-and-eat shrimp, burgers and hotdogs. More than 30 different chilled beers, frozen libations and signature cocktails. Harbourside is the perfect place to grab a bite with the kids.

PALMETTO BLUFF:

These restaurants are just a short stroll from the dock. Dockage fees may apply.

BUFFALO'S

montagehotels.com/palmettobluff/buffalos-menus/

Rich in Southern hospitality, Buffalo's welcomes guests into a warm casual setting. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner; enjoy sandwiches, pastas, and salads while sitting on their outside veranda enjoying the view.

RIVER HOUSE

montagehotels.com/palmettobluff/river-house/

Comforting and elegant, the River House showcases a curated assembly of seasonal ingredients and vegetables served alongside thoughtfully sourced meats and seafood. Bespoke cocktails and curated wines add to the experience, creating memorable nights of Lowcountry dining.

BLUFFTON'S CALHOUN ST. DOCK:

These restaurants are just a short stroll from the dock.

AGAVE

agavebluffton.com

A unique dining and drink experience in Old Town Bluffton Promenade. Laid-back southwest Tex-Mex Patron margarita and taco bar. Specializes in authentic tacos and smooth margaritas. Visitors can sit on a patio surrounding this color-splashed restaurant for typical Mexican fare.

LOCAL PIE

localpie.com

A true Neapolitan-style, wood-fired pizza restaurant. Using only the highest quality, regionally-sourced ingredients. The house-made pies are not to be missed.

FARM

farmbluffton.com

An intimate restaurant offering dinner nightly and a Sunday brunch, FARM is noted for its limited menu of highly composed dishes portioned to encourage your party to taste your way through a good bit of the menu.

THE PEARL KITCHEN & BAR

thepearl.com

Located in Old Town Bluffton, The Pearl Kitchen & Bar brings a bright, fresh take on the dining experience. It will please your palate with the freshest of ingredients prepared in a manner that will keep you coming back for more.

THE BLUFFTON ROOM

theblufftonroom.com

The Bluffton Room serves classic American cuisine prepared with the finest ingredients in an intimate and vibrant atmosphere. “Makes you feel like you’ve snagged an invite to the liveliest dinner party in town," Garden & Gun magazine said. (Children under 13 welcomed on the patio area).

CALHOUN STREET TAVERN

calhounstreettavern.com

A proper Southern tavern just a couple blocks from the bluff. Enjoy cold beer and classic cocktail paired with a chef-driven menu of southern plates, thoughtful service and comforting Lowcountry classic food.

THE Cottage Cafe Bakery & Tea Room

thecottagebluffton.com

Indoor dining in a cozy cottage setting and outdoor dining on the porch. The Cottage Café has been honored with numerous local and national culinary awards, including being named one of South Carolina’s “10 Best” Shrimp & Grits in the national USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

While we strive to ensure accuracy, information is subject to change without notice. Please call the establishment directly to verify menus, days and hours.