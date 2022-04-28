SUNDAY Brunch HOT SPOTS

THERE ARE MANY WONDERFUL PLACES TO ENJOY SUNDAY BRUNCH, HERE ARE A FEW OF OUR FAVORITES.

Big Jim's BBQ, BURGERS, PIZZA & CATERING

Offering breakfast daily. Enjoy omelets, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, waffles and more.

British Open Pub

Family-friendly pub with authentic English food. Enjoy its fresh baked complimentary scones with your brunch. Some brunch favorites include their crab cake Benedict, bananas foster French toast, their Watson's steak and eggs. Bottomless bloody Marys, champagne or mimosas available.

Carolina Coffee & Crumbs

Located across from Coligny Beach, serving delicious coffees, teas, smoothies, homemade pastries, bagels and omelettes, sandwiches, paninis, salads and soups.

Old Oyster Factory

Marsh and water views. Featured in The Wall Street Journal's “Off the Beaten Track.” Their Sunday brunch offerings include a seafood omelette, fried egg BLT, steak and egg hash. For those looking for something a little more substantial, try the Benedict Burger.

Corner Perk

With the motto: "More than a coffee shop, our cafe is an experience," you know you are in for some good food. Their brunch skillets include a veggie skillet, Huevos Rancheros skillet and a shrimp-and-grits skillet. Other offerings include breakfast burritos and biscuit sandwiches.

Frankie Bones

Serving an extensive brunch menu, Frankie Bones offers a variety of Benedicts, steak and eggs and omlettes. Their menu also offers cinnamon and sugar-drop doughnuts, smothered pork chops and a biscuit and Schwein Schnitzel "A la Holstein," which is a pan- fried breaded pork cutlet topped with capers and two fried eggs.

Chez Georges

Serving traditional bistro staples such as crepes, omelette au fromage, croque madame, and gratin d'huitres (baked oysters, spinach, lardon, pernod créme and panko).

Tio's Latin American Kitchen

Chef Lynden Zuniga grew up in Honduras, Central America, and worked in kitchens through high school to pay rent. He quickly came to realize making people happy with his food was his lifelong passion. He's brought his favorite dishes from several different Latino Countries onto one menu — making it all from scratch and fresh daily, including handmade corn tortillas.

Stacks Pancakes & More

A restaurant with a warm and friendly atmosphere offering high-quality food in generous portions. Pancakes, waffles, house-made fruit sauces, crepes, crème brûlée French toast, shrimp and grits, crab Benedict, shrimp omelette and lobster cream sauce. Gluten free available.

Island Bagel

New York-style boiled bagels made from scratch daily. Sixteen flavors of bagels and 12 home-made cream cheeses. Hoagies, sandwiches and salads.

The French bakery

Breakfast or lunch inside or out in this bakery/café. Enjoy crepes, breads, baguettes and paninis, salads, soups, quiches and pastries.

Jane Bistro & Bar

Bistro fare with Lowcountry influences. Brunch offerings include salmon frittata, Mediterranean omelette, a hippy omelette, chicken and biscuits, apple bourbon-baked French toast and bottomless mimosas, It's easy to see why this is a popular spot for brunch.

Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek

Overlooking Jarvis Creek the Crazy Crab menu is derived from Lowcountry recipes. Each entree is individually prepared to order. Try one of their Crazy Omelettes or enjoy chicken and waffles or strawberry- and-cheese crepes.

Local Pie Bluffton

A pizza place that serves brunch? You bet! Monkey bread with cinnamon, stuffed with mascarpone cheese, house-made Bourbon praline sauce and whipped cream. Looking for something a bit more savory? Wood-fired fritattas or their brunch pies fit the bill.

Fishcamp on Broad Creek

Fishcamp’s menu consists of seafood and American cuisine, including fresh Maine lobster hash, smoked salmon avocado toast, berries and waffles and steak and eggs.

Lucky Rooster

The Lucky Rooster serves steak and eggs, a smoked fish plate, omelettes and —for those looking to turn it up a notch —a Buffalo-chicken biscuit served with shaved roasted chicken tossed with Buffalo sauce, poached eggs, Roquefort cheese and finished with hollandaise and chives.

Reilley’s Grill & Bar

Serving traditional brunch fare, this is the perfect place to get eggs Benedict, blueberry pancakes, a breakfast burrito or Elvis French toast served with peanut butter, bananas on wheat served with Jameson syrup, chocolate chips and crispy bacon.

Salty Dog Cafe

Start with their breakfast hushpuppies tossed in real maple syrup; then choose from waffles, biscuits, the south beach power bowl, rise and shine tacos, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and more.

Hudson's Seafood

Watch the boats go by as you dine on a fried oyster Benedict, or perhaps a plate of cathead biscuits and gravy. Their three eggs "anyway" with grits or breakfast potatoes is always a great choice. For those not feeling like eggs, they offer items from their oyster bar or sandwiches —we're partial to their Po' boys.

Watusi Cafe

Offering breakfast all day, their extensive menu includes a variety of breakfast sandwiches and classics including Belgian waffles, hashes, and Benedicts. Vegan offerings available.

Nectar

Start with a bag o'donuts or perhaps a big ole' "sticky" bun, and move on to their pancakes, breakfast sandwiches and a variety of biscuit bennies.

Cahill's Market

With dishes named the Belly Bomb, the Love Handle, the Politician and the Porky pig, Cahills' has become one of the go-to spots for Sunday brunch. When in doubt we suggest ordering the sampler.

Palmetto bay Sunrise Cafe

Serving breakfast all day with favorites like biscuits n’ gravy and their popular quiche. The stuffed French Toast, crab cake eggs Benedict and breakfast burrito with homemade salsa all get rave reviews.