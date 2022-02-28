Waterside Dining

This Marshland Road staple was voted one of the top 100 scenic-view restaurants by Open Table. Built on the site of an early 1900s oyster cannery, the restaurant honors the history of the Broad Creek fisherman with some of the area’s finest seafood. For more than 25 years diners have enjoyed a succulent meal while taking in the marshland landscape.

Scott’s Fish Market

It’s been an icon for more than 30 years at Shelter Cove Marina, just to the right of Neptune’s statue. The sprawling deck offers some of the best mealtime boat watching in the Lowcountry. The Caribbean vibe and décor shine through in the menu, which features charbroiled and grilled seafood specials. The outdoor bar, Hurricane Harry’s, features live music and the perfect view of the weekly fireworks during the summer.

Bistro 17

Owner Jim Buckingham and his staff have crafted the perfect duo of cozy and chic at this Shelter Cove eatery. Fresh-from-scratch appetizers and entrees are the signature of this French- infused bistro. The huge wooden rack inside sets the mood for a laid-back night and dogs are always welcome to take in dinner with their owners on the patio.

Skull Creek Boathouse

One of the island’s first waterfront favorites continues be be popular with locals and visitors alike. Take in the raw bar at the Dive Bar inside the restaurant, or pull up a stool at the Buoy Bar on the outside patio. The views of Skull Creek are breathtaking, but the inviting atmosphere is the calling card of this Squire Pope Road favorite. The signature terrace set among live oaks and booming outdoor fans will draw you in. Little touches like a play area for the kids win us over every time.

Poseidon

A fantastic spot for a waterfront dining scene, boasting a rooftop bar overlooking the cove and located next to the new waterfront park at Shelter Cove Towne Centre. An oyster bar, outdoor dining area and a VIP lounge are among the highlights of this mid-island destination to the island nightlife scene, where their live entertainment has become an entertainment staple.

Up the Creek Pub and Grill

A seafood shack that can also boast some of the best burgers in the area? Indeed, that’s what you’ll find here. This Simmons Road spot has managed to create a down-home atmosphere with a beachcomber vibe overlooking Broad Creek, not to mention a menu that features finger-licking smoked wings and a variety of tasty sandwiches.

Hudson’s Seafood House On the Docks

The restaurant with one of the best views of Skull Creek also takes much of its signature shrimp from the local waters — Hudson’s uses one of only two remaining local fishing fleets on Hilton Head brings fresh-caught seafood straight from their docks to your table. Dine inside or out on their expansive deck with an outside bar. The food and the views ae top notch. An island tradition for more than 50 years.

San Miguel’s

If you’re looking for a more festive atmosphere at Shelter Cove after a day of riding bikes, this is the place. Overlook the marina as you revel in a simple yet sophisticated Mexican setting, complete with outdoor bar. The burritos and margaritas continue to win annual adulations from the locals, and a helping of fried ice cream makes the experience complete.

ELA’s on the Water

A Taste of the Season winner that has also been recognized by Monthly as the perfect date night and special occasion spot, and for good reason.

Freshly caught seafood and perfectly cooked steaks are the mainstays of the menu, and the casual but intimately romantic garden patio and artwork of local artist Peter Karis accent the waterfront views perfectly.

Black Marlin

This Palmetto Bay Marina dockside favorite is one of the best spots for boat watching in the area thanks to its expansive patio. Seafood and steaks are the menu mainstays, but the Key West vibe is unmistakable. The sushi nachos and fish tacos are mouthwatering. The waterside Hurricane Bar is a must, as is the weekend brunch.

Sunset GrillE

An island favorite since1996, the casual dining experience is enhanced by one of the best sunset and water views on Hilton Head Island. Enjoy the scenes while enjoying an award-winning Bloody Mary. Located at the Hilton Head Harbor Marina on the Intracoastal Waterway, it overlooks Pinckney Island Wildlife Refuge.

Skull Creek Dockside

A sweeping waterfront view is showcased by full-pane- glass windows throughout the restaurant. Watch sunsets from the recently rebuilt dock. View the island and Skull Creek while enjoying savory seafood, BBQ, and prime steaks.

Coast Oceanfront Dining

An unmatched combination: Fresh seafood and a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean. Located in the Sea Pines Beach Club, the eatery offers oysters, a lobster and shrimp pasta dish and fish tacos. Enjoy the inviting beachside atmosphere inside or outdoors.

Fishcamp on broad Creek Take in beautiful sunset views of Broad Creek while enjoying a mix of seafood and American cuisine. Local musicians add to a relaxed vibe. A pet-friendly patio ensures the entire family can enjoy the outdoors.

Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek

This waterfront dining experience overlooking Jarvis Creek has delicious seafood, including its award-winning crab legs. Entertainment for the whole family includes onsite playgrounds, the largest saltwater fish tank on Hilton Head and live music, all with a perfect view of breathtaking Lowcountry sunsets.

Salty Dog Cafe

One of Hilton Head’s favorite outdoor cafes for more than 30 years offers a topnotch waterfront dining experience. Fresh seafood, live music and children’s entertainment are a staple at South Beach Marina Village.

River house

Fantastic views of the May River can be enjoyed from the veranda. The menu features a mix of wines, craft beers and classic cocktails with a twist.

Backwater Bill's Grill

A classic Lowcountry menu with beautiful views of the lake offers a rustic-lodge vibe. Enjoy the fresh catch of the day or a hearty salad while taking in a bit of Lowcountry charm.