RESTAURANT NEWS March 2022

The Bistro is by reservation only. Call 843-305-8575. For more information, visit tcl.edu/culinary-institute .

CULINARY INSTITUTE OF THE SOUTH’S CAFÉ AND BISTRO OPENS The Bistro and Clist Café are open at the Culinary Institute of the South. The Clist Café offers “grab-and-go” items including breads, pastries, soups, salads, sandwiches and wraps along with coffee and tea. The Bistro offers a gourmet, three-course meal. The Clist Café is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

BLUFFTON RESTAURANT WINS 2 NATIONAL GOOD FOOD AWARDS

Bluffton-based The Juice Hive recently won two Good Food Awards. The Juice Hive’s winning entries were for Korean pickled elephant garlic (pickles category) and watermelon rind chutney (pantry).

The Juice Hive’s superfruit roll-up was named a finalist in the snacks category. There were nearly 2,000 entries.

AVOCADO BLEU EARNS SMALL BUSINESS AWARD

Bluffton-based Avocado Bleu, owned by Teresa Brandow, received the 2021 Microentrepreneur of the Year award from the Small Business Assistance Corporation of Savannah. Avocado Bleu, a healthy grab-and-go restaurant, offers paleo, keto, vegan and gluten-free meals and pastries.

BLUFFTON DOUGHNUT SHOP UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

Alljoy Donut Co. in Bluffton, previously owned by Bill and Donna Ellis, has been purchased by Troy and Kristie Derda. The hours at Heyward Street are the same (7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday to Sunday). The shop has been open since 2017.

MOTHER-DAUGHTER CUPCAKE BAKERY DEBUTS

Cupcakes 2 Cakes, a mother-daughter-owned bakery on Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton, recently held a grand opening.

The shop, run by Linda Ashby and her daughter, Erica, create cakes, cupcakes and cookies. The options also include cheesecakes, brownie bites and chocolate-covered pretzels.

NEW PARKER’S KITCHEN OPENS ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Parker’s recently opened its newest Parker’s Kitchen location at the intersection of Hwy. 278 and Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island. The latest Parker’s Kitchen is the company’s 71st retail store, the second store on Hilton Head Island and the 30th store in South Carolina. The store offers Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

SPORTS BAR OPENS IN LOWCOUNTRY

JVZ BONEZ Americana Bar and Grill opened recently on Fording Island Road in Bluffton. The sports bar (in a 4,500-square-foot space) has more than 25 televisions and indoor and outdoor seating. Watch sports while enjoying wings, burgers and pizza.