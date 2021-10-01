LUCKY ROOSTER IS AN AMERICAN BISTRO WITH “SOUTHERN SOUL.” THE HILTON HEAD-BASED EATERY, WHICH SERVES LUNCH, BRUNCH AND DINNER, ALSO OFFERS A FANTASTIC SELECTION OF COCKTAILS THAT ARE PERFECT FOR FALL. LUCKY ROOSTER SHARED SOME OF ITS FAVORITE RECIPES WITH MONTHLY.
~WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS~
1.75 oz house-infused blueberry/basil vodka.
.5 oz blended Family Blueberry Liqueur.
Splash of house-made lemon and lime syrup.
Shake all ingredients, pour into a highball glass. Garnish with fresh blueberries.
Recipe by Monica Collins, Bar Manager, Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar
~EMPRESS LOST HER CLOTHES~
2 oz Empress Gin.
.5 oz infused juniper honey.
.5 oz fresh lemon juice.
Combine all ingredients, shake vigorously. Strain into martini glass. The gin will change colors to lavender. Garnish with flamed lemon peel.
Recipe by Monica Collins, Bar Manager, Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar
~THE ROOSTER ~
2 oz Chicken Cock Rye.
1 oz Cocchi de Torino vermouth.
2/3 drops cranberry bitters.
Stir, strain over a large rock. Garnish with Luxardo cherry.
Recipe by Monica Collins, Bar Manager, Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar