RESTAURANT NEWS October 2021

Tap Truck Hilton Head, a mobile beverage service, launched in September. Serving from a classic 1964 Chevy Panel five-tap truck, it offers beer, wine, cider, lemonade, sweet tea and other drinks. For more information, visit its Facebook page.

FINE WINES IN BLUFFTON

Bill’s Liquors & Fine Wine at May River Crossing in Bluffton has opened its doors. The new locale (there are also spots in Port Royal and Beaufort) is open Monday to Saturday.

BLUFFTON BREWERY WINS BRONZE MEDAL

Lot 9 brewing co., a Bluffton-based nano-brewery, won a bronze medal for its Blonde Ale in the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship, a news release said. The U.S. Open Beer Championship judges more beer styles than any other competition in the world. This year, more than 8,000 beers representing over 140 different styles were judged from breweries from all over the country.

THE SMOKEHOUSE REOPENS

Hilton Head eatery The Smokehouse recently reopened. An island staple since 1999, The Smokehouse at Palmetto Bay Road burned in a fire in 2019. The Smokehouse’s menu includes barbecue, ribs, wings, and chili.

HUDSON’S SEAFOOD PLANS COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks said it plans to host a free community Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25. The event is sponsored by St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church and Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, located off Squire Pope Road on Skull Creek. The dinner will include turkey, dressing and all the trimmings served family style. Donations will benefit Deep Well (deepwellproject.org), Bluffton Self Help (blufftonselfhelp.org) and Second Helpings (secondhelpingslc.org/) For more information, call 843-505-1370.