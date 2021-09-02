RESTAURANT NEWS September 2021

Bluffton’s lot 9 brewing co., won Best of the Southeast for its “Mai Lord Mai Bock” beer in the United States Beer Tasting Championship. The brewery also received two honorable mentions for “Dana’s Big DIPA Imperial Hazy IPA,” as well as its “Lil’ Slice of Hefen Wheat Beer.” The competition analyzed 775 beers from 177 breweries across 18 different beer categories, a news release said.

RESTAURANT NEWS FAT PATTIES IN BLUFFTON CLOSES

Fat Patties sold its building in Old Town Bluffton. Nectar Farm Kitchen will take its place and renovate the location. A Facebook post said it will continue to operate its Beaufort location. Fat Patties had been in Bluffton for six years. The opening date for the new Nectar Farm Kitchen spot is expected to be in early September. Nectar Farm Kitchen Bluffton will serve breakfast, lunch and supper, and will continue to source most of its meats and produce from 28 local South Carolina and Georgia farms, according to its Facebook page.

POSEIDON NAMED AMONG TOP RESTAURANTS IN THE UNITED STATES

Hilton Head-based Poseidon was ranked among the country’s top restaurants in the Trip Advisor’s “Traveler’s Choice 2021 Best of Best” lists. Poseidon was 18th in the “Top Everyday Eats” category. Located at Shelter Cove Towne Centre, Poseidon offers coastal cuisine.

HILTON HEAD & BLUFFTON RECOGNIZED AS PLACES TO BE FOR FOOD AND DRINKS

Forbes recently named Hilton Head as one of South Carolina’s hottest spots for food and drinking. “The island’s coastal location has allowed it to excel at one particular type of cuisine—namely, seafood,” Forbes said, noting Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks and Nectar Farm Kitchen. Bluffton was also recognized by Forbes for its eating and drinking scene, with Forbes noting FARM and Burnt Church Distillery.

TOP DAWG TAVERN OPENS AT SHELTER COVE HARBOUR & MARINA

Top Dawg Tavern, a family-owned and operated casual dining restaurant, opened its fifth location. The latest spot is at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina on Hilton Head Island. Top Dawg Tavern serves lunch and dinner seven days a week and brunch on Sundays. Top Dawg Tavern’s first restaurant opened in 2013, just outside Athens, Ga.