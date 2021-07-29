RESTAURANT NEWS August 2021

Lincoln & South Brewing Company has opened on Island Drive on Hilton Head Island. The Vermont-inspired brewery was founded last year. It offers beverages on draft and is planning to make them available in cans. Open Tuesday through Sunday. Dog friendly. Food trucks and live music featured.

LIVE MUSIC AT LULU KITCHEN

Lulu Kitchen on the island features live music each Monday night with Bill Peterson Island Jazz. Each performance is set for 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

SHAKES AND TEA IN OKATIE

Okatie Nutrition, which offers healthy shakes and “energizing teas," opened recently on Riverwalk Boulevard. Okatie Nutrition offers protein shakes and teas with a vast variety of flavors. It is open seven days a week.

NEW EATERY COMING TO BLUFFTON

Groobys, Too! is getting closer to opening. Located at Sheridan Circle, the N.Y. Deli and restaurant plans to offer a “laid back, fun atmosphere,” according to its Facebook page.

RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION PROGRAM AWARDS $28.6 BILLION

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund paid out $28.6 billion to more than 100,000 restaurants and other food and beverage businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Women-owned businesses received $7.5 billion. Veteran-owned businesses earned $1 billion. Social and economically disadvantaged-owned businesses earned $6.7 billion, and businesses owned by representatives of multiple underserved populations received $2.8 billion. The SBA said the average size of grant awards to applicants was $283,000.