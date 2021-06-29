RESTAURANT NEWS July 2021

Bluffton-based The Juice Hive, the healthy eatery and juice bar known for its cold-pressed juices, smoothies and a variety of all-natural, predominantly raw foods, has been awarded a 2021 Recommendation Badge from Restaurant Guru. The award, based on visitors’ reviews, recognized The Juice Hive as Best Vegetarian Restaurant in Bluffton. Restaurant Guru provides users with complete information on restaurants, including visitor reviews, menus and photos.

RESTAURANT NEWS SMOOTHIE SPOT ON THE ISLAND

Tropical Smoothie Café plans to open this summer on Hilton Head Island. The new spot (there’s also one in Bluffton) is at William Hilton Parkway. Try flavorful smoothies and wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads.

NANTUCKET'S MEAT & FISH MARKET HOLDS GRAND OPENING

Nantucket's Meat & Fish Market of Hilton Head debuted with a grand opening in June. The family-owned and operated gourmet grocer from Nantucket features fresh seafood, fruits, vegetables, prime meats, prepared foods, an in-house bakery and café. Located in the Tanger 2 Outlet Mall.

PIZZA PLACE OPENS IN BLUFFTON

There’s a new place for pizza in the Lowcountry. La Pizzeria on Fording Island Road in Bluffton offers N.Y.-style margherita pizza, veggie pizza and calzones, subs, pasta and an assortment of desserts, including cannolis and tiramisu.