COOL Drinks

MIX UP THESE SUMMER TREATS AT YOUR NEXT BBQ OR GET TOGETHER
HURRICANE
Let's hope these are the only hurricanes we see this year
INGREDIENTS
2 ounces light rum
2 ounces dark rum
1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed
1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed
2 ounces passion fruit juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
1 teaspoon grenadine
Orange wheel, preserved cherry for garnish
METHOD
Combine light and dark rums, lime, passion fruit and orange juices, simple syrup and grenadine into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a Hurricane glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange half-wheel and a preserved cherry and serve.
SUMMER MARTINI
Watermelon, Lime and Cranberry Juice make this martini a perfect summer cocktail
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Watermelon-flavored Vodka
1 oz Watermelon Juice (blend and strain fresh watermelon)
1 1/2 teaspoons (.25 oz) Cranberry Juice
1 1/2 teaspoons (.25 oz) Lime Juice
1 1/2 teaspoons (.25 oz) Simple Syrup
Watermelon wedge for garnish
METHOD
Combine watermelon-flavored vodka, watermelon juice, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice.
Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with watermelon
SIMPLE SYRUP INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup water
METHOD
Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, let cool, then pour into a glass jar and seal tightly with a lid. Simple syrup will keep, refrigerated, for about one month.
BANANA-STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
Healthy Habit shares one of their most popular smoothie recipes
INGREDIENTS
1/4 Cup Organic Coconut milk
1 Cup Organic Orange juice
3 Large Strawberries
1 Banana
1/4 Cup Pineapple Chunks
1/4 Cup Blue Agave Nectar
METHOD
Put all ingredients in blender, add 12oz cup of ice. Blend 30 seconds. Enjoy!