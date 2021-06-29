COOL Drinks

MIX UP THESE SUMMER TREATS AT YOUR NEXT BBQ OR GET TOGETHER

HURRICANE

Let's hope these are the only hurricanes we see this year

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces light rum

2 ounces dark rum

1 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 ounce orange juice, freshly squeezed

2 ounces passion fruit juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 teaspoon grenadine

Orange wheel, preserved cherry for garnish

METHOD

Combine light and dark rums, lime, passion fruit and orange juices, simple syrup and grenadine into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a Hurricane glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange half-wheel and a preserved cherry and serve.

SUMMER MARTINI

Watermelon, Lime and Cranberry Juice make this martini a perfect summer cocktail

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Watermelon-flavored Vodka

1 oz Watermelon Juice (blend and strain fresh watermelon)

1 1/2 teaspoons (.25 oz) Cranberry Juice

1 1/2 teaspoons (.25 oz) Lime Juice

1 1/2 teaspoons (.25 oz) Simple Syrup

Watermelon wedge for garnish

METHOD

Combine watermelon-flavored vodka, watermelon juice, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice.

Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with watermelon

SIMPLE SYRUP INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

METHOD

Combine sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, let cool, then pour into a glass jar and seal tightly with a lid. Simple syrup will keep, refrigerated, for about one month.

BANANA-STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

Healthy Habit shares one of their most popular smoothie recipes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 Cup Organic Coconut milk

1 Cup Organic Orange juice

3 Large Strawberries

1 Banana

1/4 Cup Pineapple Chunks

1/4 Cup Blue Agave Nectar

METHOD

Put all ingredients in blender, add 12oz cup of ice. Blend 30 seconds. Enjoy!