RESTAURANT NEWS June 2021

TôRō has opened at Beach Market, 2 North Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island. Serving Latin and Asian inspired fare delivering a blend of culinary creativity and culture to a vibrant, yet casual and innovative atmosphere. Mon-Sun 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

RAMEN BAR COMING TO HILTON HEAD ISLAND

JINYA Ramen Bar plans to open this fall on Hilton Head Island, according to a news release. Located on Mathew Drive in Port Royal Plaza, JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its acclaimed ramen. When the 3,000-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be JINYA’s first location in South Carolina.

FINE DINING ON DAUFUSKIE

Bell’s at the Beach recently opened on Daufuskie Island. The fine-dining restaurant (at the site of the Old Melrose Beach Club), which serves lunch and dinner, offers classic seafood options, club sandwiches, steaks, chicken dishes and roast duckling. Reservations are recommended.

APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED FOR RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.

The fund provides $28.6 billion in direct-relief funds to restaurants and other food establishments. For more information, visit sba.gov/ restaurants; or in Spanish at www.sba.gov/restaurantes.

GELATO RESTAURANT OPENS IN SAVANNAH

District Gelato has opened at Plant Riverside District in Savannah. The restaurant serves 24 house-made gelato and sorbet flavors, and Italian cookies, biscotti, shakes and sundaes, a new release said. District Gelato is open seven days a week.