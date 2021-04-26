RESTAURANT NEWS May 2021

Savannah Tequila Co. has opened at Plant Riverside District in Savannah. The restaurant and pub offers traditional Mexican favorites (including handmade tacos, flautas, and burritos), signature margaritas and agave spirits. Food to-go available.

TCL LAUNCHES CULINARY ARTS FAST-TRACK SUMMER PROGRAM

The Technical College of the Lowcountry is offering a summer program that allows students to complete four culinary arts classes in seven weeks. Free tuition is also available for qualified S.C. residents through the SC Wins Scholarship. Classes will be held at the TCL New River Campus in Bluffton Mondays through Thursdays, June 7-July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Classes include: BKP 101 Intro to Baking; CUL 101 Principles of Food Production; HOS 140 The Hospitality Industry; HOS 155 Hospitality Sanitation. Apply online at tcl.edu/apply.

NORTH END POUR OPENS ON HILTON HEAD

New owners have debuted North End Pour House on Hilton Head, which is in the former home of Reilley’s North End Pub. The staff and menu are the same, according to its Facebook page. The building has been home to more than 30 years of dining. The spot is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Dinner served until 10 p.m.

MELLOW MUSHROOM ANNOUNCES OPEN PATIO SEASON

Mellow Mushroom has opened its patios and introduced a new spring menu. The spring menu items, which are available through June 14, include a bacon blue wedge salad and an herb aioli based pizza pie with chicken and Italian sausage. Mellow Mushroom has locations in Bluffton and Hilton Head.