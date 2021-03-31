RESTAURANT NEWS April 2021

Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar plans to reopen in April, according to new owners Leffew Restaurant Group, a news release said. Executive chef David Landrigan leads the kitchen. Landrigan is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park. He spent 11 years with Circa 1875 and La Scala Ristorante in Savannah, Ga. Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar will be open every day. For more information, visit luckyroosterhhi.com .

CHEZ GEORGES WELCOMES NEW CHEF

Eric Golden has been named the new chef at Chez Georges. Golden had served as the executive sous chef at Sea Pines Country Club and then Chef de Cuisine at the Lucky Rooster.

Chef Golden's 20-year career in the culinary world has taken him to major cities throughout the country.

DELIVERY SERVICE LAUNCHES IN LOWCOUNTRY

Cool Delivery, a delivery and takeout service geared for local businesses, has launched in Bluffton and Hilton Head. Cool Delivery said customers can place orders online only from locally owned restaurants.

“By offering this service to only local restaurants, we are providing an additional option to their service portfolio in an effort to keep these businesses alive,” operations manager Lynzee Fazio said in a news release.

As of early March, more than 10 local restaurants signed up for the service. For more information, visit itscooldelivery.com.

NEW RESTAURANTS COMING TO TANGER OUTLETS HILTON HEAD

New businesses are opening at Tanger Outlets Hilton Head this spring, including two restaurants. Meg’s Sweet Treats will open in late April. Meg’s will offer custom cupcakes, cakes, cakewiches and other sweets. Nantucket’s Meat & Fish Market is expected to open in May. The gourmet grocer will feature fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, prime meats, and an in-house bakery.

NECTAR FARM KITCHEN MAKES DEBUT

A new restaurant on Hilton Head recently opened its doors. Nectar Farm Kitchen, serving locally sourced southern inspired dishes, debuted in February. Nectar Farm Kitchen, next to Marley’s Shrimp & Burger Shack, is open every day for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It works with farmers throughout the South.

‘LAST CALL’ RESTRICTIONS LIFTED

Gov. Henry McMaster said effective March 1 restaurants could resume normal alcohol sales as licensed by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. The order had restricted restaurants and bars from serving alcohol after 11 p.m. South Carolina Department of Commerce approval for events involving more than 250 people is also no longer required. South Carolinians are urged to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.