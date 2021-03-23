Authentic Mexican taqueria, serving delicious food “inspired by Mexican cuisine from the Gulf Coast of Baja, Mexico, to the beautiful seaside community of Santa Barbara, California.” Owner Andrew Farbman created Amigos’ famous BBQ Chicken Salad. Amigos uses the finest ingredients possible. Amigos’ salsa bar features a variety of salsas from fresh chilies.

Enjoy a “Holy Taco,” “Killer Burritos” or “Grateful Quesadillas.”The atmosphere was perfect for a TripAdvisor reviewer: “Loved the cozy atmosphere and the decor — one could sit and idle away hours here, just sipping beer and staring at the walls!

Those meals! Super fresh and absolutely GINORMOUS. None of us could finish what we’d ordered and took about 2/3 of it home as leftovers. My taco salad with chicken was one of the best Mexican salads I’ve ever had. Will definitely return.”

Another TripAdvisor reviewer lauded the authenticity. “The food is very good. The portions are large so sharing is an option. Steak Burrito is my personal favorite. This is more your authentic little Mexican joint, not an Americanized chain restaurant. Reasonably priced. This is one of the spots we dine at every trip to Hilton Head Island.”

Quick, casual, healthy food served in a friendly and helpful manner.

Open for lunch and dinner. Full bar. Carry-out is available. Happy hour Monday-Saturday. Best margaritas outside the Baja. We hope you enjoy our food as much as we enjoy making it. Ask around and our customers will tell you, Amigos is...“ Nacho Ordinary Restaurant!”

Awarded Bluffton’s Favorite Burrito and Taco – Monthly’s Reader’s Choice Awards 2015. 133 Belfair Towne Village 843-815-8226.