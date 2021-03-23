CINCO MEXICAN BAR & GRILL

In the mood for some real Mexican fare? How about homemade salsa and guacamole prepared tableside? Cinco Mexican Grill is a great choice for dinner when attending a movie première at the cinema megaplex around the corner.

Family-owned by a long line of butchers and chefs, the staff takes pride in serving their customers and has built a loyal clientele since opening on the island in 2014. The tequila list has excellent selections from the mountainous countryside of Jalisco, Mexico in the heart of the Tequila Trail. Don’t miss their Authentic Tequila Flights, complemented by a flight of fresh juice pairings. They also have Mezcal for you Tequila experts. You will want to give Cinco a high five after you have a few of these bad boys.

The extensive menu offers authentic Mexican cuisine made from scratch using both traditional and modern recipes. Popular dishes include the Cinco Bowl, Piña Fajitas, Carnitas, Enchiladas, Chimichangas, Flautas and of course Flan for dessert.

The full bar offers mixed drinks, beer, and wine-by–the-glass. Locals love their delicioso margaritas! The spacious, beautiful dining rooms feature dramatic artwork, warm terra cotta colors and soft lighting to ease your mind.

A great place to get away and melt into the background if your heart so desires. “Super friendly and helpful staff. The food was very tasty and the margaritas were spot on. YUM! I highly recommend you give them a try. See you there,” says one happy customer on Facebook.

Mon.–Thurs.: 11a.m. –10 p.m.; Fri.–Sat.: 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sun.: 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Berkeley Place, 102 Buckwalter Parkway, Suite 3D, Bluffton, 843-815- 2233; www.cincomexgrill.com.