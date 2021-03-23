TRUFFLES CAFÉ

Truffles in Bluffton is a casual cafe featuring the “freshest and finest of everything” in an upscale setting. Featuring fresh local seafood, black Angus steaks, baby back ribs, homemade soups and fresh garden salads, you really can’t go wrong bringing mom to Truffles.

They also have excellent desserts, offer a full bar and fine wines by the glass or by the bottle to complement your dinner. Be sure to try the signature pot pie or grilled pimento cheese. They have a covered patio to enjoy your meal while dining outside.

Here’s what an out of town visitor had to say – “Came by during a day-long roadtrip from Mt. Pleasant. Awesome and interesting food! Truffles has a kind of upscale atmosphere but since we came for lunch it was fine that we were in traveling clothes. The butter that comes with the bread is delicious! My burger was cooked and sized perfectly. The chicken pot pie was smoking hot. We will return!”

One of Bluffton’s most popular family-owned restaurants, located in Belfair Towne Village. Truffles Belfair has expanded outdoor seating with umbrella tables, sofas and chairs and the staff know many customers by name and offer exceptional service. Visit Truffles’ other location on Hilton Head Island in the Sea Pines Center on the south end.

Truffles features dinner seven days a week hours 11:30am - 9:30pm and Sunday Brunch is 11:30 - 3:00. Full cocktail bar. Happy hour is everyday at the bar $3 well drinks and $2 off all other alcoholic beverages daily from 4-6pm.

Call 843-815-5551 for reservations or to plan your next private event. Belfair Towne Village, 843-815-5551, www.trufflescafe.com.