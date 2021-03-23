British Open Pub is your window into “across the pond” featuring authentic English food and plenty of golf pics, art and memorabilia to ogle at while you are there. The British Open Pub puts forth outstanding English-style fish and chips and other English fare as well as American specialties from the Prestwick Table, setting this place apart from anywhere in the Lowcountry.

Open for lunch, dinner and Saturday & Sunday brunch, you’ll get to brush elbows with diehard locals that have been coming here for years.

The Hilton Head Island restaurant is located in the Village at Wexford and features lots of traditional British fare, including shepherd’s pie, steak and mushroom pie, and bangers and mash.

They offer a wide selection of American appetizers and entrées as well and are known for serving only Licensed Certified Angus Beef. Their lobster roll is a continual favorite.

Serving lunch and dinner everyday served Tues - Sun. 11am - 9pm. Brunch is served Sat. 11am – 2pm & Sun. 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

When in Bluffton, be sure to visit the other location of the British Open Pub in Sherington Park in Bluffton. The menu for Bluffton may differ from the menu of the Hilton Head location.

1000 William Hilton Parkway, Village at Wexford, Hilton Head Island, SC 843-686-6736, www.britishopenpubhhi.com.