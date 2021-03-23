Hilton Head Yacht Charter is bringing Caribbean-style cruising to Hilton Head. Starting in May, the 80-foot Hatteras motor yacht, Top Shelf, will offer exclusive day cruises and gourmet evening-dinner cruises for up to 12 guests.

“We are very excited to introduce our luxury motor yacht, Top Shelf, and our fabulous charter crew to Hilton Head Island,” Hilton Head Yacht Charter’s manager Julianne Gilpin said. “Our evening dinner cruises will feature Chef Jenn, an award-winning yacht charter chef formally trained at the Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute.”

Charter guests will work with Chef Jenn and a charter concierge to perfect every detail of their theme-based evening aboard. Popular themes include French, Italian, Latin, or a “Taste of the Americas.”

Both Captain Michael and Chef Jenn have spent eight years providing memorable, seven-day charter experiences in the Caribbean, which their guests have raved about.

Past charter guests have posted online rave reviews: “The cuisine was supreme and the service perfect. All had a good time. Thanks for your attention to every detail. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for luxury, comfort, and fun in the sun.”

Day cruises depart from Shelter Cove Marina at 9:30 a.m., and dinner cruises depart at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit HiltonHeadYachtCharter.com.