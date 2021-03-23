With its open kitchen and inviting atmosphere, Sea Grass Grille evokes the warm feeling of dining at home. And for many longtime customers, it is — and they often celebrate life’s milestones there: private parties, wedding rehearsal dinners, corporate parties. It’s a family affair. Owners Kathy and Chef Chad are always on hand to roll out the welcome mat and make sure that you have the best dining experience.

The Sea Grass Grille has been named “Favorite Seafood Restaurant” for nine years by readers of Hilton Head Monthly. Seasonal daily specials feature local favorites like soft shell crabs, Bluffton oysters, cobia and more. Those looking for something besides seafood also will be happy. House specialties include veal scaloppini, filet mignon and breast of duck. The menu also offers vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The dessert menu was voted “Favorite Dessert Menu” and it includes Rick’s Baked Alaska and Chad’s Daily Creations.

Wine is an integral part of the dining experience at Sea Grass Grille. The wine list has won an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator and features varietals from top-producing regions in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Chef owned and operated and a local favorite for more than 17 years. Children’s menu available. Dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. Serving inside, outside and curbside. 807 Wm. Hilton Parkway (near Palmetto Dunes.) 843-785-9990, Seagrassgrille.com.