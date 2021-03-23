Kenny B’s emphasizes New Orleans Creole cuisine. Chef/owner Ken Ballard describes it as “Creole cuisine with a Lowcountry influence.” Patrons may order New Orleans traditions such as jambalaya, red beans and rice, and authentic gumbos. Kenny B’s is home of the Island’s best po’ boys and fried seafood. Cajun enthusiasts will enjoy blackened shrimp, chicken and catch of the day. Our signature dish is the Cajun-fried turkey. Breakfast favorites include Eggs N’awlins, Breaux Bridge Breakfast, Eggs Sardou.

“They have very good authentic cajun food and we always enjoy the shrimp creole and jambalaya and always prepared excellently,” a Trip Advisor review said.

Hilton Head Island’s place for Georgia Dawg football. Kenny B’s offers breakfast, lunch, dinner. Sunday brunch includes omelets and eggs Benedict stations, scrambled eggs, corn beef hash, biscuits and sausage gravy, fried green tomato quiche, pasta, pancakes, seafood gumbo, red beans and rice, skillet potatoes, shrimp and grits, boiled crawfish, collard greens, bacon, sausage, fresh fruit, bananas foster bread pudding, assorted doughnuts and pastries. And, of course, Beignets, which are South Carolina’s finest made fresh daily using a family recipe. Served hot and dusted.

“Just like being in New Orleans,” noted a Yelp review. “Absolutely authentic and fantastic. You will be waiting in line and it will be so worth it. Enjoy! I had the blackened shrimp, hush puppies, sweet potatoes and fries. A generous portion of all.”

New Orleans theme with a Southern style. Casual, order-at-the counter restaurant since 1999. Kids breakfast. We do not take reservations. 70-A Pope Ave. (Circle Center), Hilton Head Island, 843-785-3315. www.eatatkennybs.com.