ROCKFISH SEAFOOD & STEAKS

The menu offers fresh shrimp, oysters, shrimp and grits, triggerfish, salmon, lobster, seafood pasta and a wide selection for “land lovers,” including steak, southern fried chicken, ribs and burgers. You can find their full menu on their website at rockfishhhi.com .

Rockfish Seafood and Steaks is proud to call itself “Hilton Head’s Seafood Destination,” and locals and visitors agree.

Don’t leave without trying their award- winning crab legs served nightly or stop by on a Tuesday for their all-you-can eat crab legs (reservations recommended).

The bar menu includes an extensive seasonal craft beer list including South Carolina brews, wine and creative cocktails- how about the “Deep in the Lowcountry Cocktail”?

They have happy hour 7 days a week 4pm to 6pm, with an all day Special Bar Menu which includes $1 Oysters, $.60 Shrimp, $.60 wings, $4 tacos, $4 house liquor, $3.50 Bottoms up beer and much much more!

Kids Night Out is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 5:45 to 7:30pm with recommended 24 hour reservations. Kids have dinner, dessert, and paint a pottery piece for $38, while parents can have dinner downstairs at Rockfish.

Dinner starts at 4pm daily. 5 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head. 843-689-2662. rockfishhhi.com.