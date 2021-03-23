ROCKFISH SEAFOOD & STEAKS

HILTON HEAD’S SEAFOOD DESTINATION
Rockfish Seafood and Steaks is proud to call itself “Hilton Head’s Seafood Destination,” and locals and visitors agree.
The menu offers fresh shrimp, oysters, shrimp and grits, triggerfish, salmon, lobster, seafood pasta and a wide selection for “land lovers,” including steak, southern fried chicken, ribs and burgers. You can find their full menu on their website at rockfishhhi.com.
Don’t leave without trying their award- winning crab legs served nightly or stop by on a Tuesday for their all-you-can eat crab legs (reservations recommended).
The bar menu includes an extensive seasonal craft beer list including South Carolina brews, wine and creative cocktails- how about the “Deep in the Lowcountry Cocktail”?
They have happy hour 7 days a week 4pm to 6pm, with an all day Special Bar Menu which includes $1 Oysters, $.60 Shrimp, $.60 wings, $4 tacos, $4 house liquor, $3.50 Bottoms up beer and much much more!
Kids Night Out is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 5:45 to 7:30pm with recommended 24 hour reservations. Kids have dinner, dessert, and paint a pottery piece for $38, while parents can have dinner downstairs at Rockfish.
Dinner starts at 4pm daily. 5 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head. 843-689-2662. rockfishhhi.com.