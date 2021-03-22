A CRAVEABLE SEAFOOD EXPERIENCE
Slapfish, a modern Seafood Shack, is known for its fresh sustainable seafood which arrives daily. Slapfish serves up affordable chef-crafted cuisine that’s slapped with flavor. All entrees, specialty sauces and chowder are made in house fresh for each individual order. You’ll find shrimp and fried or grilled fish served in sandwiches, tacos and salads. Some of the Island favorites are their Classic Fish and Chips, the Epic Shrimp Burrito, the Ultimate Taco, and the Clobster Grilled Cheese! Slapfish is best known for its specialty dish, the Maine Lobster Roll which will impress both your eyes and your taste buds!
Slapfish is locally owned by Hilton Head residents, the Lomasney family. Conveniently located on the corner of Arrow Road and William Hilton Parkway. Ride up on your bike, golf cart or vehicle and enjoy some fresh seafood! Dine in, take out, or take advantage of the outdoor patio seating.
Open Mon-Sun 11 a.m.–9 p.m. 1024 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island. 843-521-5830. Slapfishrestaurant.com.