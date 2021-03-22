Enjoy the unique taste of genuine Greek cuisine, from gyros to fried calamari to souvlaki to baklava for dessert in one of their cozy dining rooms or expanded patio. Serving all natural chicken, organic soups, Gulf Coast wild caught shrimp, fresh fish. Food is prepared with authentic Greek recipes using only the best ingredients and equipment, including the only gyro machines on the island.

After moving to Hilton Head Island, Vassili (Bill) grilled Greek-style for many friends and neighbors who nudged him to open a Greek restaurant. So Vassili and Barbara opened It’s Greek to Me in 1997. Their three children, Nik, Alexander and Maria, worked hard by their sides and carved out an outstanding reputation for serving the finest Greek food in Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.

It’s Greek to Me expanded in 2008 and opened their new location on Lagoon Road where they continue cooking the timeless recipes passed down to Barbara over 20 years ago.

“Authentic and delicious. The Greek music provided a relaxing ambience,” noted a TripAdvisor review. “This is a worthy choice for a good ethnic treat.”

Said a online review: “The dishes were very fresh & authentic! We had our golden retriever with us so we were happy with their comfortable outdoor seating area. The waitresses were very friendly and so wonderful with our dog. I highly recommend this restaurant.”

Celebrating 24 years. Greek wine, beer and ouzo. Serving lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. Reservations accepted. Order Online at www.itsgreektomehhi.com or by phone: 843-842-4033.

11 Lagoon Rd. (by Coligny Plaza), South end, Hilton Head Island, 843-842-4033.