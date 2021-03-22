It’s why his bistro aims to offer a gathering place for families, friends, and neighbors on the South End of Hilton Head Island.

Owner George Casalicchio believes a bistro is essential to the heartbeat of a community, as much as a post office, a library or a bank.

Comfort and familiarity are at the root of Chez Georges Bistro & Bar.

Casalicchio wants a dining experience that celebrates the community. “It doesn’t matter the day or the occasion, it’s a constant,” he said.

Located at the former spot of Casey’s Sports Bar, Chez Georges serves traditional bistro staples such as steak frites and mussels mariniere, incorporating fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Dishes at Chez Georges incorporate Lowcountry

accents, including a French onion soup with oxtail. The bouillabaisse has housemade seasoning.

The wine list is predominantly French, Casalicchio says, because French wine is specifically meant for food.

“What the French do best is pair wine with food,” he said. “Our wine is meant to drink now and often.”

Casalicchio has had an affection for bistros since he was a kid. His father owned a bistro on Long Island in New York and when he was 8 years old his grandparents took him to a restaurant in Paris.

“A bistro has always been a huge part of my life,” he said.

Open Monday — Saturday at 4:30 pm Sunday Brunch from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Reservations highly recommended. 37 New Orleans Road, Suite J, Hilton Head Island. 843-785-3200. chezgeorgeshhi.com.