HINOKI opened in April 2001 and is now celebrating 19 years of serving the island’s best Japanese specialties to their loyal customers. Locals and visitors alike, return year after year to sample HINOKI’s world class sushi, sashimi, and creative sushi rolls from the very popular HINOKI Sushi Bar.

HINOKI also offers a great variety of appetizers, small dishes to share, noodles, soups, dumplings, tempura and teriyaki, as well your choice of combination dinners of steaks, chicken, fresh seafood, and assorted vegetables.

The extensive menu also features Lunch & Dinner specials, bento boxes, vegetarian and children’s dinners, and delicious light desserts.

HINOKI’s interior is peaceful and serene, with cypress wood (hinoki) throughout the restaurant. In addition to the Sushi Bar and Cocktail Lounge, there are 3 separate dining areas:

The main dining room features a beautiful Japanese rock garden with several regular seating tables, and 3 Tatami tables - cushioned floor seats for 4-6 with sunken area for your legs.

The Bamboo Room is ideal for private parties, and the Hinoki Room has 2 large Tatami tables for 6-8 diners, and several other cozy tables.

Lunch: Tue-Fri 11:30-2:00 & Dinner: Mon-Sat 5:30-10:00 & Early-Bird until 7 pm. Reservations taken during regular business hours.

37 New Orleans Rd. (Orleans Plaza), 843-785-9800, hinokihhi.com • facebook.com/hinokihhi.