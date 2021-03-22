Now in their nineteenth year, Michael Anthony’s has evolved from a regional upscale classic Italian fine dining restaurant and bar to an internationally recognized culinary destination. With a cooking school, a specialty Italian market and café added to their operations they have become a local favorite and destination for foodies and casual diners alike. Michael Anthony’s offers exquisite food, an award-winning wine list and personal attentive service.

The recipient of multiple awards over the years, they were named by diners of Open Table in 2010 as one of Top 50 Italian Restaurants in the country, a 14 year recipient of Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence, and again this year named the best fine dining restaurant by readers of Hilton Head Monthly.

Join them for dinner then return for a cooking class in the state-of-the-art demonstration kitchen. Drop by the market for specialty imported products from Italy, fresh house made pastas made daily or prepared take out Italian favorites. They also offer catering services in your private home or villa.

The award-winning culinary team is experienced and diverse and collectively has more than 150 years of fine dining experience. Trained at the finest culinary schools and restaurants both here and in Italy, they are recognized for their culinary talents and passion for food. The wine program, managed by their in-house sommelier, offers a benchmark list of both value oriented and brand select wines along with a private reserve list of some of the best allocated wines in the world.

Dinner is served Monday through Saturday from 5:15 p.m. A three-course early dining menu is offered from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. nightly. A “Sips and Bites” tasting menu of three small plates with complementing wines is available at the bar only from 5-6 p.m. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling the restaurant or on-line through their website.

37 New Orleans Road, Orleans Plaza, Hilton Head Island. www.michael-anthonys.com. 843-785-6272