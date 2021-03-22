This family-oriented spot has room for more than 150 guests in its various dining rooms and bar area. Great for large parties and kids. The “go to” place for Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans on game day, decorated with the team’s memorabilia collected by owners Josh and Katie who have owned the restaurant for the past 16 years. The parking lot must be entered at 9 Park Lane, behind the building. Listen what a fan said about Nick’s on their Facebook page-

“We have driven past this restaurant for so many years and always thought it was a high end steakhouse. While they do have mouth watering steaks, there are so many other delicious options to choose from. From burgers, pasta dishes, sandwiches and more. My husband had the blackened grouper and said it was the best one he’s had on the island! And that’s saying a lot because we are not really fish people. I had the ribs and they were great!We will definitely being going back and taking guests with us when they come to visit! P.S: the key lime pie was delicious too!”

The menu at Nick’s Steak & Seafood is reasonably priced with an emphasis on steaks, seafood and barbecue offerings. There is surely something for everyone here. A family friendly atmosphere and an abundance of menu choices including sandwiches, salads, appetizers, soups, burgers, pasta and a children’s menu. They even carry Iron City beer for all ‘yinz’ diehard Pittsburgh peeps. Nick’s also has dining specials every day and complete bar service.

Open Tuesday-Friday 11:30am, Saturday-Sunday 12:00pm. Also offering Indoor, Outdoor, Curbside Carryout, and Takeout. (Takeout ordering offered online); Reservations Highly Recommended. Large parties are welcome. 9 Park Ln., South end, 843-686-2920. www.nickssteakandseafood.com.