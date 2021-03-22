The Studio on Pope Ave. is a different type of dining experience on Hilton Head Island. People choose to dine at The Studio for their wonderful pairings on the plate and in the room. Watch Lunonia Colella (owner) and guest artists paint at the easel, and listen to live music while you dine in this intimate restaurant.

The menu offers plenty of seafood and land offerings from Local Seafood ‘Paella’ and Seared Diver Scallops to Australian Lamb Rack, and Maple Leaf Farms Duck Breast. Chef Colella has expanded the gluten free and vegan options on his menu including Exotic Mushroom Crepes and a delicious Vegetable Pad Thai.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday is when the room is filled with live music which really adds another dimension to signature dishes like Filet Mignon topped with goat cheese souffle and Plantain Gnocchi. Dine on the outdoor “pet friendly” patio if you are in need of some of that fresh lowcountry air.

An online reviewer noted “This is our third time here and it never disappoints. The creative cuisine is out of this world. And I love the art which is done by the owner which is very impressive! And 20% of the sale goes to numerous charities! The food is exceptional!”

If you are looking for a truly unique and outstanding dining experience, give The Studio a try.

Reservations are recommended and walk-ins are welcome. Carry-out, curbside, and delivery via Grubhub, Doordash & Uber Eats 20 Executive Park Road, South end, 843-785-6000, studiodining.com.