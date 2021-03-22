This family friendly, fun restaurant is a favorite for both locals & visitors since 1988. Known for its tag line, “Not your everyday mexican!” this established staple on the south-end of Hilton Head, is your home for fresh margaritas, unique tacos, Tex-Mex favorite dishes, salads, excellent seafood including crab legs!

An online reviewer raved about the food. “The fajitas are wonderful,” the review said. “I especially liked the steak fajitas. The atmosphere is very pleasant and the service was excellent.”

Another online reviewer lauded Aunt Chilada’s for its food and atmosphere.

“Great place for Fresh Mexican food,’’ the review said.”I ordered a margarita and was rewarded with a dollar. We sat outside as the day was cooler and there was an acoustic Duo playing. Great fun! Highly recommended.”

The huge, covered outdoor patio is perfect for all gatherings to enjoy the sea breeze while listening to live, local music. From Crab Crackin Tuesdays to TNT Thursdays (Tacos & Tequila), there is something for everyone! Kid-friendly menus & party platters are available.

Open for lunch & dinner seven days a week, happy hour from 4-7 p.m. at both bars. Dining options include indoors, outdoor (heated, covered areas available), as well as online ordering and curbside pick-up. Looking to feed a house full? Just call in your order and pick up for a great meal at home. Live entertainment seasonally on the covered patio. See Aunt Chilada’s Facebook page for a schedule. Nightly specials.

A member of The Coastal Restaurants and Bars family of restaurants since 1988. Call (843) 785- 7700 or visit auntchiladas.com. Give us a follow & share your experiences with us @auntchiladashhi.

69 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, 843-785- 7700. Auntchiladashhi.com. @auntchiladashhi.