CAROLINA CRAB COMPANY

If it’s seafood you crave, C3 is revered for its Steaming boils, crispy fried baskets, variety of dinner entrees and ever-changing oyster selection. It is “THE” Carolina Crab Cake, however, that will have you planning your second visit immediately following your first bite.

Home of “THE” Carolina Crab Cake, “C3” (nicknamed locally) has become the spot to anchor since its inception in 2014.

Land-lovers fear not, hand cut steaks, their mouthwatering burger, and all other non-seafood creations are all served with this same promise; If it’s on the menu they guarantee you it is done right. Enjoy the sounds of local musicians sing and play in the saltwater breeze at our outdoor bar or beat the heat with their indoor dining options.

Located in Palmetto Bay Marina, (the islands first marina) C3 offers lunch, dinner, happy hour, dine in, take out, online ordering, and curbside

Pickup 7 days a week, they even deliver*!!!... *well not their food, but on everything promised above. A member of The Coastal Restaurants and Bars family of restaurants since 2014.

Call (843) 842-2016 or visit carolinacrabco.com. Give them a follow & share your experience @carolinacrabco, #cuatc3.

86 Helmsman Way (Palmetto Bay Marina), 843-842- 2016, www.carolinacrabco.com.