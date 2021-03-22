REILLEY’S GRILL & BAR

This local favorite, family-owned & operated establishment has been serving up delicious steaks, seafood, pasta and sandwiches on Hilton Head Island since 1982. Reilley’s new menu items & specials really shows off their culinary experience far beyond your average bar food. Made with fresh seasonal ingredients.

As one reviewer states - “ We stayed a weekend on Hilton Head and ate at many great restaurants, but this was by far the best. The beer was COLD (very important) and food was great. I had the sesame salmon, by far the best. My boyfriend had the fish tacos. I wish I could remember our waiter’s name because he was very kind and quick. The food came fast and the price point was great for what we had. If we visit Hilton Head again, we will be back!”

With a sophisticated warm ambiance, family-friendly atmosphere, this Island institution is where you can enjoy nightly specials, mimosas at Sunday brunch or casual drinks and bar menu with friends over a game on one of the many TVs. (Voted Island’s Best Sports bar)

There is a large,spacious covered patio and bar which features live music almost every night during the season. (Check their Facebook page for the music lineup)

Lunch and dinner served seven days a week, Brunch on Sundays. Their dining options include indoors, outdoor (heated, covered areas available), as well as online ordering and curbside pick-up.

Happy hour from 4 until 7p.m. Take-out, curbside, catering or drop off services available.

A member of The Coastal Restaurants and Bars family of restaurants. Call (843) 842-4414 or visit reilleyshiltonhead.com. Give them a follow & share your experience with them @reilleyshhi.

