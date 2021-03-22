Visit either location to enjoy genuine service and fresh seafood. Menus feature crab clusters, local oysters, Seafood “your way,” king crab, fresh local shrimp and more. The menu is derived from Low Country Recipes and each entree is individually prepared to order. Choose from seafood either steamed, boiled, fried or broiled. Share a basket of freshly-made hushpuppies while enjoying a bowl of soup, shrimp cocktail, jumbo lump crab cake, oysters on the half shell or a Caesar salad.

A Hilton Head tradition for more than 30 years, The Crazy Crab provides spectacular waterfront dining experiences in two locations at each end of Hilton Head Island.

The Crazy Crabs are often voted “Best Crab Legs” in Hilton Head monthly’s Readers’ Choice Awards!

The Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek provides entertainment for the whole family with an on-site playground, the largest saltwater fish tank on Hilton Head, large expanded deck perfect for those warm weathered nights, listening to live, local music during the beautiful Lowcountry sunsets and breathtaking views at Brunch on Sundays.

In Harbour Town there is plenty of entertainment just outside the front door with the Harbour Town Lighthouse, massive playground, live music in the summer and amazing view of the Calibogue Sound.

Open Seven days a week, walk-ins welcomed but reservations are highly recommended. A member of the Coastal Restaurants and Bars family of restaurants. Call (843) 363-2722 (Harbour Town), (843) 681-5021(Jarvis Creek) or visit thecrazycrab.com. Give them a follow & share your experience with them @crazycrabhhi @thecrazycrabjarviscreek

Jarvis Creek, 104 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, 843-681-5021; HarbourTown, 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head Island, 843-363-2722. Thecrazycrab.com.