The Old Oyster Factory was built on the site of an original oyster cannery. From 1925 until 1990’s, 1700 acres of nearby creeks and wetlands were harvested and their yield brought to a one-story concrete building located directly under the restaurant. After canning, the oysters were shipped all over the Lowcountry bearing the appellation of the Broad Creek Oyster Factory. Today, this iconic waterfront dining destination has stunning views of the Lowcountry on Broad Creek.

Voted one of the “Top 100 Scenic View Restaurants’’ and “Top 50 Kid Friendly Restaurants” in America by OpenTable, the Old Oyster Factory specializes in fresh seafood but includes landlubbers’ favorites such as fresh cut filet mignon, ribeye and brick chicken. Their Sunday brunch menu can be enjoyed on the spacious back deck or dining rooms both with coastal views.

The menu has been updated recently with the Chef’s Lowcountry cuisine creations. The addition of O.O.F., an expansive oyster bar, brings The Old Oyster Factory back to its roots with shuckers at the bar for you to watch. This shuck-to-order bar offers a variety of oysters on the half shell from both local and various coastlines. “This place is like an old friend as its always inviting,” an online reviewer said. “Beautiful views along with fantastic, local tasty seafood, and can’t forget about those delicious hush puppies! Great happy hour as well.

The back deck with an outside patio bar offers intimate sunset views while dining on the water. These unobstructed views of the local wildlife are perfect for entertaining your little ones at the shore line while waiting for your meal. Live music can be enjoyed seasonally, just look for music schedule updates on social media.

From families, date nights to large parties & friendly gatherings there is an amazing dining experience for everyone. Open for lunch at 11 a.m. through dinner daily and brunch on Sundays. Call (843) 681-6040 or visit www.oldoysterfactory.com.

@theoldoysterfactory @oldoysterfactory

